Fetty Wap Announces 'The King Zoo' US Tour

The New Jersey native first made his mark with diamond certified and debut single, "Trap Queen," and was quickly catapulted to the top of the charts, earning him a number of platinum certifications, nominations and awards. Since then, Fetty has experienced success on a massive scale with "My Way," "679," "Again," "Wake Up" and "RGF Island" all certified Platinum and debut album Fetty Wap 3X Platinum. Fetty Wap made history as the first artist to simultaneously chart his inaugural four entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart. Other historic "firsts" include becoming the first artist since Eminem to land 3 songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the first artist to take 3 spots on the Shazam Global 200 Chart. From there, Fetty was nominated for 11 Billboard Music Awards (winning Top New Artist), two GRAMMY Awards and an iHeart Radio Music Award.

See a list of tour dates here:

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 New Haven Toad's Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Huntington The Paramount Thursday, April 9, 2020 Montclair The Wellmont Theater Saturday, April 11, 2020 Raleigh The Ritz Sunday, April 12, 2020 Charlotte The Fillmore Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Atlanta Buckhead Theater Sunday, April 19, 2020 Houston House of Blues Monday, April 20, 2020 Dallas House of Blues Thursday, April 23, 2020 Los Angeles Belasco Theater Saturday, April 25, 2020 San Francisco The Fillmore Sunday, April 26, 2020 Santa Ana Observatory Monday, April 27, 2020 Sacramento Ace of Spades Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Minneapolis Varsity Theater Thursday, May 7, 2020 Chicago House of Blues Friday, May 8, 2020 Indianapolis Deluxe Monday, May 11, 2020 Detroit St. Andrew's Hall Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Cleveland House of Blues Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Washington DC The Fillmore Thursday, May 14, 2020 Philadelphia TLA Monday, May 18, 2020 New York Gramercy Theatre





