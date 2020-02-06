Fetty Wap Announces 'The King Zoo' US Tour

The New Jersey native first made his mark with diamond certified and debut single, "Trap Queen," and was quickly catapulted to the top of the charts, earning him a number of platinum certifications, nominations and awards. Since then, Fetty has experienced success on a massive scale with "My Way," "679," "Again," "Wake Up" and "RGF Island" all certified Platinum and debut album Fetty Wap 3X Platinum. Fetty Wap made history as the first artist to simultaneously chart his inaugural four entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart. Other historic "firsts" include becoming the first artist since Eminem to land 3 songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the first artist to take 3 spots on the Shazam Global 200 Chart. From there, Fetty was nominated for 11 Billboard Music Awards (winning Top New Artist), two GRAMMY Awards and an iHeart Radio Music Award.

See a list of tour dates here:

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

New Haven

Toad's

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Huntington

The Paramount

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Montclair

The Wellmont Theater

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Raleigh

The Ritz

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Charlotte

The Fillmore

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Atlanta

Buckhead Theater

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Houston

House of Blues

Monday, April 20, 2020

Dallas

House of Blues

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Los Angeles

Belasco Theater

Saturday, April 25, 2020

San Francisco

The Fillmore

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Santa Ana

Observatory

Monday, April 27, 2020

Sacramento

Ace of Spades

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Minneapolis

Varsity Theater

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Chicago

House of Blues

Friday, May 8, 2020

Indianapolis

Deluxe

Monday, May 11, 2020

Detroit

St. Andrew's Hall

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Cleveland

House of Blues

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Washington DC

The Fillmore

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Philadelphia

TLA

Monday, May 18, 2020

New York

Gramercy Theatre



