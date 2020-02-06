Fetty Wap Announces 'The King Zoo' US Tour
The New Jersey native first made his mark with diamond certified and debut single, "Trap Queen," and was quickly catapulted to the top of the charts, earning him a number of platinum certifications, nominations and awards. Since then, Fetty has experienced success on a massive scale with "My Way," "679," "Again," "Wake Up" and "RGF Island" all certified Platinum and debut album Fetty Wap 3X Platinum. Fetty Wap made history as the first artist to simultaneously chart his inaugural four entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart. Other historic "firsts" include becoming the first artist since Eminem to land 3 songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the first artist to take 3 spots on the Shazam Global 200 Chart. From there, Fetty was nominated for 11 Billboard Music Awards (winning Top New Artist), two GRAMMY Awards and an iHeart Radio Music Award.
See a list of tour dates here:
|
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
|
New Haven
|
Toad's
|
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|
Huntington
|
The Paramount
|
Thursday, April 9, 2020
|
Montclair
|
The Wellmont Theater
|
Saturday, April 11, 2020
|
Raleigh
|
The Ritz
|
Sunday, April 12, 2020
|
Charlotte
|
The Fillmore
|
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|
Atlanta
|
Buckhead Theater
|
Sunday, April 19, 2020
|
Houston
|
House of Blues
|
Monday, April 20, 2020
|
Dallas
|
House of Blues
|
Thursday, April 23, 2020
|
Los Angeles
|
Belasco Theater
|
Saturday, April 25, 2020
|
San Francisco
|
The Fillmore
|
Sunday, April 26, 2020
|
Santa Ana
|
Observatory
|
Monday, April 27, 2020
|
Sacramento
|
Ace of Spades
|
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|
Minneapolis
|
Varsity Theater
|
Thursday, May 7, 2020
|
Chicago
|
House of Blues
|
Friday, May 8, 2020
|
Indianapolis
|
Deluxe
|
Monday, May 11, 2020
|
Detroit
|
St. Andrew's Hall
|
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|
Cleveland
|
House of Blues
|
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|
Washington DC
|
The Fillmore
|
Thursday, May 14, 2020
|
Philadelphia
|
TLA
|
Monday, May 18, 2020
|
New York
|
Gramercy Theatre