Female President Release Third Single 'Sacred Voyage'

From their forthcoming EP "Our Year To Grieve", Female President tells the story of a woman's journey who has had enough in the song "Sacred Voyage".

A sonic departure from Bring Back The Ghosts and Nine Nineteen; cello and violin are feathered into the song to convey the mood of somber beauty and tragic endings. The woman in the lyrics is a bright light who can't find her spark or joy for living . Sacred Voyage is dedicated to family members lost during the pandemic, and for all those who suffer silently with mental illness and depression.

An energized modern rock trio inspired by the early roots of rock n roll; Female President uses heartfelt grit and simplistic riffs to create a sound all their own. A family of musicians whose individual styles build dynamics and groove to a fever pitch.

Dréa Atkins (of Farewell Albatross), Johnny Moss (of DSR), and Jasper Cunningham (of Vacant Lights) formed the band during the summer of 2020. Female President will be releasing their complete EP in June of 2022. The EP is dedicated to the loss of many family and community members over the last year, including Dréa's father.

An American family trio inspired by early roots of rock n roll; simplistic riffs that groove and dynamics that build to a fever pitch. Started during the pandemic as a way to cope with canceled tours and shuttered venues, Female President writes songs with an honest grit and emotional vibe that you can groove to and rock out. Combining their unique styles of playing and genuine love of music, Female President is an energized modern rock band with a sound all its own.

Listen to the new single here: