Fedde Le Grand Drops New Hit 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You'

Internationally renowned Dutch DJ/producer Fedde Le Grand is back on the release radar with massive new track 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You'.

The bouncy offering directly follows his club mix of the November-released collaborative hit single 'Heaven' with Robert Falcon and vocals from Sofia Quinn, as well as his February joint single with American Authors, 'One Way Up'. Out now via his very-own Darklight Recordings imprint, 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The high-energy endeavor immediately starts with a thumping kick, perfectly mixed with a moving bassline. With feelgood sensibilities from beginning-to-end, 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You' is a certified club-hit, ready to take over dancefloors worldwide.

The propelling four-on-the-floor rhythm serves a transmittable fire throughout listeners eardrums, taking them to an atmospherically entrancing soundscape. 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You' is set to be this year's anthemic track of the summer.

Fedde Le Grand is considered to be one of house music's most defining veteran figures. With over a decade of influence on the electronic landscape, Fedde first broke into the UK charts with his single 'Put Your Hands Up For Detroit' and has continually achieved huge success headlining festivals around the globe such as Ultra Miami and Tomorrowland, to name a few.

With a discography larger than most, he has worked with the likes of Ida Core, The Chainsmokers, Sigala, Ally Brooke, Sam Feldt, W&W, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Established as a forerunning creative force, Fedde shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Creating shockwaves across the globe with his originality and genre-defying talent, Fedde Le Grand continues to showcase his acclaimed production prowess with each new release. His dedication to his craft and playing a part in the evolution of the electronic music scene keeps Fedde at the forefront of what house music is all about.

Listen to the new single here: