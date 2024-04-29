Faux Real Release New Single 'Love On The Ground' Ahead of Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visionary art-pop duo Faux Real are back with a bang with their playfully absurd, tragically human new single, “Love On The Ground,” available now via City Slang Records.

Fusing ecological concern with adulterous existentialism, “Love On The Ground” finds the duo – a.k.a. Los Angeles-based Franco-American brothers Virgil and Elliott Arndt – at their most vulnerable and surreal thus far, this time bringing aspects of their genre-bending and gravity-defying live shows to the table in the form of soaring harmonies, off-the-wall lyricism, and offbeat melodrama. True alternative jesters infiltrating the pop space, Faux Real continue to blur the line between the fake, the real, and the undeniable.

“Love On The Ground” heralds Faux Real’s long-awaited debut album, Faux Ever, arriving at last via City Slang on Friday, October 11. A self-described “11-piece symphony for head-banging and longing,” the album sees the fraternal duo continuing to play on the outskirts of language and sound, exploring themes of heartbreak, labor, and the home with harmonies and humor, playful beats, and en franglais. Recorded between Paris, New York, London, Los Angeles, and Provence, Faux Ever thrusts Faux Real’s sultry, surreal, and unclassifiable sound towards a glossier pop horizon, an existential sonic pastiche with a glistening digital sheen.

Tracklist:

1. Faux Maux

2. Rent Free

3. Sketches Of Pain

4. Love On The Ground

5. The More I Know

6. 99 Ghosts

7. Walking Away From My Demons

8. Hi Tension

9. Workhorse

10. Full Circle

11. Scratch

It feels pretty insane to finally announce our first full-length record,” says Faux Real on Faux Ever via Instagram. “Been a while in the making and we couldn’t be more excited with how it turned out. After years of work between different studios, homes and cities, we like to think we’ve encapsulated the true essence of Faux Real into these 11 songs. We’d like to thank all of you for your continued support since the start of this journey. We promise it was worth the wait. For now, go blast Love On the Ground, buy tickets to our upcoming tour and come witness the premiere of Faux Ever in its rawest, most unhinged form.”

Faux Ever also includes such certified bangers as the bold, glitchy, and infectious “Rent Free” and the acclaimed “Faux Maux,” both available everywhere now alongside self-directed official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

“We’re always questioning things and turning them upside down,” says Elliot Arndt.

“Our sound has never been more personal,” says Virgile Arndt. “The method to this specific madness has been one of constant change, with our studio locale never fixed, always more minimal than the last. Faux Ever is a reflection on art, brotherhood, authenticity, faults and triumphs.”

Known far and wide for their DIY, Iggy Pop-meets-Eurodance live performances, Faux Real are building anticipation for Faux Ever with international shows in the UK and US. A complete list of US tour dates are below, with more to be announced soon. Highlights include a variety of festival appearances, a special show supporting cumgirl8 at Paris, FR’s La Station (May 29), and eagerly anticipated US headline performances at Brooklyn, NY’s Baby's All Right (June 12) and Los Angeles, CA’s The Echo (June 19). For updates, please visit isthisfauxreal.com.

FAUX REAL 2024 US TOUR DATES

JUNE

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

About Faux Real:

Elliott and Virgil Arndt founded Faux Real in 2018, blending post-punk, glam rock, and a taste for pop grandeur, fashioning a truly inimitable musical experience. From their increasingly accomplished studio output to mesmerizing, unprecedented live performances, Faux Real invite the audience to join them an enthralling post-realist expedition through contemporary pop culture with razor-edged satire, inspired boy band choreography, and a charged sensuality that has fast earned them a fervent fan following that includes among their number such iconic stars as Duran Duran, Beck, Paramore, Metronomy, and Wet Leg. Now, with the imminent arrival of Faux Ever, Faux Real continue to gleefully ignore boundaries and barriers, assuring the journey is as exhilarating as the ultimate destination.

