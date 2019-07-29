FatBoy SSE Announces New Project TYRIG To Release This August

Entertainer/Rapper FatBoy SSE has just announced his new project, "Tyriq", dropping this August. The Irvington, NJ native has became a staple entertainment figure in the industry and recently made his acting debut playing lead role, FatBoy, in Master P's "I Got the Hookup 2" movie.

Now transitioning back into his artistry roots as a rap star, FatBoy SSE has created an 11-song project with features from acts including - Lil Tjay, Don Q, Flipp Dinero and more. This project will be released late August through EMPIRE.





