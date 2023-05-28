Fat Boys To Be Inducted In LI Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame

The Fat Boys will be inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at the LIMEHOF Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Event at their Stony Brook museum location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). The Fat Boys' Kool Rock-Ski will be accepting the award on behalf of the group. The event is open to the public and free with general admission ticket.

The Fat Boys were an American hip hop trio from Brooklyn, New York, who emerged in the early 1980s. The group was composed of Mark "Prince Markie Dee" Morales, Damon "KOOL ROCK SKI" Wimbley, and Darren "Buff Love" Robinson.

The Fat Boys were one of the first rap groups to release full-length rap albums. They released seven studio albums, four of which went Gold.

The first two albums of the group were produced by LIMEHOF Inductee Kurtis Blow. Successful singles included "Jail House Rap", "Can You Feel It?", "Fat Boys", "Stick 'Em", "Don't You Dog Me", "All You Can Eat", "The Fat Boys Are Back", and "Pump It Up".

The album Crushin' received a Platinum status due to their single "Wipeout", which was recorded together with The Beach Boys.

The group also starred in three Hollywood movies in the 1980s including Krush Groove, Knights of the City and Disorderlies, and have been featured in several music documentaries.

On June 11th, the Fat Boys will be inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame at a special Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Concert and Panel Discussion featuring Son of Bazerk, DJ Jazzy Jay, Leaders Of The New School's Miloindedance, & DINCO D, JVC Force's AJ Rok, Johnny Juice, Video Music Box's Ralph McDaniels, and The Sounds of Film's Tom Needham.

The event is free with museum admission ticket. For more information, go to:

https://www.limusichalloffame.org/tickets-and-gift-cards/.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall Of Fame (LIMEHOF) is a 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook Village. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and also offers education programs and scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.