FYÜTCH Presents Debut Family Album 'Family Tree'

On July 16 comes Family Tree, the debut all-ages album from Bronx based music and social justice artist Fyütch. Family Tree is a fresh collection of spirited songs that celebrate coming together, family history, Black joy and accomplishments. Don't miss the virtual album release party on Saturday July 17 at 8pm ET/7pm CT. Join on Youtube to see performances from all the featured guests.

In 2020 Fyütch emerged in the family music scene and made his presence known by dropping a series of energizing and original singles that dominated playlists, earning him a reputation as a talented new player in the genre's community. On Family Tree he enthusiastically honors Black history and culture through a blend of Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B, Pop and Reggae/Afrobeat.

On his first album for youth Fyütch shares lessons he hopes to pass down to his young audience which includes his own daughter. He preaches that Black history is American and World history and how knowing where you come from will help you on your path forward. The artist takes great pride in understanding the accomplishments and struggles his ancestors overcame to get him to where he is today and encourages others to empower themselves to discover their legacy in learning about their own families.

Fyütch says "I wanted to make an album my entire family would be proud of, a time capsule, a snapshot of our history. I want this project to outlive us and inform future generations of our existence and for my great grandkids to hear the voices and stories of their ancestors when we are no longer here."

Many songs on the album highlight stories not taught about in school and in sharing them he hopes to spark interest in others who want to learn more. "Black Women in History", which went to #1 at Sirius Xm's Kids Place Live this spring, addresses the incredible and often overlooked accomplishments of Black women in America. The joyful "Juneteenth", which was written with the help of African-American historian Dr. Sherri Mehta, tells the true story of the important holiday and how Black people lead their own liberation. "This Kwanzaa", featuring Pierce Freelon, educates about the holiday that is a celebration of African-American culture and "Indigenous Peoples' Day Remix" honors the concept that we are one and tells the story of what the Indigenous People have endured. The song features Radmilla Cody, a Navajo and African-American music artist and activist.

Family Tree celebrates Black culture and family especially on "Family Reunion" a jam featuring Divinity Roxx that is an upbeat throwback to cookouts during his childhood and on "My Crown" with Uncle Jumbo which shines a light on the beauty and pride of Black hairstyles. The title track "Family Tree" reminds us that we are living the history that our families created, and honors the journey many Black Americans took during the Great Migration, traveling from Southern states to the North for more opportunities. "Song for Mama," honors and gives thanks to his inspirational and loving mother and is a family affair as his own father joins on saxophone and cousins rap and play piano and synthesizers. The album features 3 generations of Fyütch's family including a break down with his own daughter Aura on "Aura is Cool" and candid conversations with elders who share wisdom and encouragement with "Grandpa Charles", "Great Aunt Alberta" and "Aunty Sheila".

Other tracks include "Graduation Bop" with SaulPaul which applauds many like Fyütch who were the first in their families to earn a Bachelor's degree and "Empathy" a duet with Grammy winner Lucy Kalantari on the importance of compassion and seeing the world from perspectives other than your own. The quick paced anthem "Pick It Up" discusses our connection to the Earth, and encourages us all to make simple changes to improve our eco-friendly existence.

Special guests on the album include an impressive collection of fellow family musicians Divinity Roxx, Rissi Palmer, Snooknuk, The Alphabet Rockers, Shawana Kemp (of Shine and the Moonbeams), Lucy Kalantari, SaulPaul, Uncle Jumbo and Pierce Freelon activist Radmilla Cody and family members M. Carter, Big Mals, Ellis Trakx, Gus Carter.

Fyütch is a music and social justice artist who combines Hip-Hop and visual storytelling to educate, entertain, and empower the next generation with songs about fatherhood, spirituality, love and positivity. He leads music and poetry workshops for K-12 students, colleges, and corporations. Fyütch was awarded The Shed Open Call Grant for Emerging Artists in 2019 and the BRIO award from the Bronx Arts Council in 2020. His song "Black Women in History" went to #1 on Sirius XM Kids Place Live. His work has been seen on MTV, Buzzfeed, and Tedx. Fyütch lives in the Bronx section of New York and is a proud father to a 3 year old daughter. More at fyutch.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Spotify.