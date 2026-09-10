FRIGID Releases GRAY MATTER With Real EEG Brain Scan Visuals

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Bass producer and curator Frigid (Leo Comte) has officially released his new single, 'Gray Matter.' A crowd staple in his live sets over the past year, the track provides an immersive look into the producer's personal mental health journey with Complex PTSD (C-PTSD).

Built on a deliberate, slow-tempo foundation, 'Gray Matter' pairs deep, low-end bass pressure with soaring, elevated high frequencies. The contrast creates a tense, hypnotic audio landscape: the heavy sub-bass creates a physical grounding weight in the room, while piercing upper-register synth work mirrors the heightened nervous system activation and brainwave spikes characteristic of C-PTSD.

Accompanying the release is a striking visual component centered around footage from an actual EEG brain scan Frigid underwent at Burnaby Hospital. By mapping his neural activity directly into the project's visual identity, Frigid translates raw medical data into an authentic audio-visual narrative.

Blending the weight of heavy North American bass with the subtle rhythmic nuances of UK club culture, 'Gray Matter' bridges soundscapes without sacrificing physical impact.

About Frigid

Frigid is a contemporary bass music producer, DJ, and event curator known for technical skill and sharp instincts for underground culture. Born in Montreal to Kabyle immigrant parents and raised near Vancouver, he started making music at 11, teaching himself production while learning saxophone, guitar, and hand percussion. Those early years built the rhythmic and melodic foundation that still shapes his sound.

In his late teens, production became a daily discipline. He created beats for friends to rap over and developed a collaborative approach that tied his music to community rather than ego. At 20, after the sudden loss of both parents, music became his anchor. Immersing himself in DJing and production gave him direction and ultimately defined his life's work.

Frigid first made his mark behind the scenes as a curator in Canada's bass scene. He introduced artists like TroyBoi, QUIX, and Tsuruda to local audiences before their global rise, and helped launch early headline shows for Canadian acts such as Ekali and High Klassified. That period established him as a trusted tastemaker with an ear for what comes next.

Today his sound sits between UK and North American bass, rap, and experimental club music. Known for tasteful blends and adventurous multigenre sets, he bridges styles without losing impact. He now collaborates with UK artists including Pav4n, Rakjay, and Grim Sickers, and hosts a monthly residency on Subtle Radio through his show The Ice Box Sessions.

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