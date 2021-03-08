FOUSHEE Releases New Track 'sing about love'

Genre-bending singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fousheé releases her new track "sing about love" via Trackmasters Entertainment/RCA Records (click here to listen).

On the heels of the release, Fousheé was named a VEVO DSCVR artist and released two performance videos for "sing about love" and "single af." Watch the stellar performances here.

Earlier this year, Fousheé shared the track and self-directed visual for her anthemic track "single af" which continues to showcase her focus on self-love, self-care and female empowerment through her music.

Fousheé broke through with her debut track "Deep End" which garnered critical attention from the likes of FADER, OkayPlayer, Pigeons & Planes, 2DopeBoyz and more. Noisey included the track on their "Best R&B Songs of Summer 2020" list describing, "a haunting voice...nestled comfortably on the production...At a time when so many of us were speechless [following George Floyd's death], Fousheé found the words we wanted to say."

Since then, she's garnered the attention of SZA, with "Deep End" hitting major milestones including reaching #5 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart, landing in Spotify's Today's Top Hits, Pop Rising, Hot Rhythmic playlists and Top Global 200, as well as #1 on the Global Shazam chart. The track is currently climbing up the R&B radio and Alternative radio charts simultaneously. "Deep End" currently sits at #13 on the Alternative chart and has nearly 300 million streams worldwide.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Fousheé grew up with music in the forefront her entire life. Her mother, who hails from Jamaica, got her start in music as the drummer for a female reggae band named PEP before moving to America and starting a family. During her early childhood, Fousheé was exposed to a variety of different sounds from her mother's record collection including Bob Marley, Toni Braxton and Etta James who she now counts as influences along with artists she personally gravitated to over the years like Frank Ocean.

Writing her first song at age six and performing with different girl groups created with childhood friends throughout her formative years, Fousheé always knew that she wanted to pursue a career in music seriously. Yet, she found herself following in the normal footsteps of a teenager and enrolling in college, while still working on music and performing at local café's on the side. It wasn't until she and her mom were involved serious car accident that forced her to drop out and help her mom recover from injuries that she fully realized how important her dreams were and that was the turning point.

After living in NYC and experiencing the music scene there, she set her sights on LA where she was embraced by the music community of creators and began to pursue her dream, honing her craft and learning to play the guitar most recently. Fast forward to 2020, little did Fousheé know that her voice would become streamed by millions as the hook on Sleepy Hallow's viral track "Deep End (Freestyle)," influencing her to reveal her identity as the vocalist in a TikTok video that now has nearly 6 million views. In July she released her own version of "Deep End" along with an accompanying visual which is an ode to Blaxploitation films from the 70's. With a clear creative vision Fousheé is ready to show the world who she is.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Matt Cowen