FLOWERS FOR THE DEAD to Release 'Killstar' Single, Play DC Show 9/26

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Flowers For The Dead today shared their new single 'Killstar,' a seething and grunged-out song filled with endless hooks, alongside a video directed by Lucien Anderson and the band's singer/guitarist Jessie Szegö. A live favorite that hasn't been released until now, the song is an antidote to self-sabotage.

'I wrote this song about not letting yourself be your biggest enemy and stopping you from doing the things you want to do. It's easy to let fear and anxiety take over and get stuck in your head, especially if you're a shy person like I am. Music has allowed me to come out of my shell a lot since performing with Flowers for the Dead, and I've grown so much because of it,' explains Szegö. 'This song is sort of a declaration of not letting my fear of being seen stop me from doing what I love. Playing this song in our live sets has only been further confirmation and a reminder for myself that repeating a sentiment over and over again gives it power, and I've chosen to give power to this.'

'Killstar' is the latest in a series of singles the rising DC trio has been dropping since July, following 'My Misery Is Mine' and 'Ladybug' which saw support from Atwood Magazine, Earmilk, Vanyaland, Northern Transmissions, If It's Too Loud, and more.

Flowers For The Dead will play a hometown show this Saturday, September 26th, at DC's Songbyrd ahead of their first overseas tour that begins October 16th in Bologna, Italy.

Released last August, Flowers For The Dead's First Place EP saw praise and support from FLOOD Magazine, Washington City Paper, Tour Stories podcast, Off Shelf, and more. Across the four songs, Flowers For The Dead experimented with a softer, more intentional sound while examining the pursuit and politics of community, friendship, and love. The result is nine minutes of slyly humorous, 'sarcastic screw you songs' faintly tinged with hope, all beaming with the shared assurance of a band finding their own identity.

Flowers For The Dead is Szegö, bassist Naomi Seat, and drummer Ten Bears.

Tour Dates

09/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/16 - Bologna, IT @ Villa Pini

10/17 - Busto Arsizio, IT @ Circolo Arci Gagarin

10/18 - Geneve, CH @ Urgent Disk Records

10/19 - Troyes, FR @ Off Off Off Festival

10/20 - Lille, FR @ La Bulle Cafe

10/21 - Ghent, BE @ Kinky Star

10/22 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

10/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/24 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/25 - Siegen, DE Beautiful Noise @ Vortex Club

10/26 - Kusel, DE @ Kinett

10/28 - Paris, FR @ TGBB Festival

10/29 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange Basement

10/30 - London, UK @ Shaklewell Arms

10/31 - Dieppe, FR @ La Machine

Photo Credit: Katie Simonian



Photo Credit: Katie Simonian

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