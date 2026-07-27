FLOWERS FOR THE DEAD to Release My Misery Is Mine Single, Set EU/UK Tour

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FLOWERS FOR THE DEAD have released a new single titled MY MISERY IS MINE, accompanied by a music video, the band announced alongside a set of upcoming tour dates across Europe and the UK.

Flowers For The Dead today shared their new single 'My Misery Is Mine,' a slow-building track that culminates to a cacophonous, distorted wall-of-sound end. 'I wrote this song during one of those life moments where things feel like they're just happening and you have no control over it,' explains singer/guitarist Jessie Szegö of the song, out now alongside a Lucien Anderson-directed video. 'I've learned to trust in the way things go and put faith in the universe, but there's always that juvenile instinct to hold onto sadness and anger and wear it like a badge.'

'My Misery Is Mine' follows last month's 'Ladybug;' the rising DC trio's first new music since last summer's First Place EP, and first featuring new bassist Naomi Seat.

EU & UK TOUR DATES

Credit: Katie Simonian

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