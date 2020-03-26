FLAX Shares 'Dear B' with The Revivalists' Zack Feinberg

After releasing his self-titled, debut EP last month, singer-songwriter and guitarist FLAX returns with a live acoustic performance of his unreleased track "Dear B."

Watch below!

The video, which premiered at Atwood Magazine, is part of a series of live studio performances that came together at The Ice Plant in New York City in collaboration with album producer Zack Feinberg.

"Dear B" finds FLAX reminiscing over a past relationship, thinking about what might have been and how his perception keeps changing every time he looks back. The song ends on a provocative note, with FLAX singing, "I'll come join, just say the word." Atwood says, "His voice melts over his guitar work, resulting in powerfully resonant pieces that uplift and inspire. Intimate and cinematic all at once, FLAX is the kind of 21st Century singer/songwriter that excites us most."

"'Dear B' is an audio love letter to a girl I'm not sure I ever knew," says FLAX. "I'm aware of its Lolita undertones, but I promise we were age-appropriate. My producer Zack Feinberg and I went to The Ice Plant in Queens to record live versions of tracks off our recently released EP and decided to lay this one down as well for a more tender vibe."

continues, "His songs flutter in the grey zone between rock and folk, tapping into strains of Americana and roots along the way; though he has been undeniably influenced by '90s alternative, his charming lyrics and dynamic melodies refuse to be caged by any single defining factor."

Produced by Zack Feinberg, lead guitarist for the platinum-selling band The Revivalists, the four-song EP offers an unflinching, birds-eye view of the highs and lows of modern life. FLAX examines topics such as social media, addiction, mortality, and identity with a slyly self-effacing, sometimes jaundiced eye.

"The writing and his unique singing style absolutely floored me," says Feinberg. "There's depth, cynicism, and hope, but the songs are also comic and cosmic, irreverent and relevant, profound and light. This turned out to be a maiden voyage for both of us."





FLAX adds: "I'm 33 years old, and after ten years as a director/producer/journalist, I've realized that it's never too late to start something new. In fact, now is as good a time as ever based on where I'm at."