FINNEAS Releases Debut Album 'Optimist'

FINNEAS has released his new album, "Optimist".

The brother of Billie Eilish, FINNEAS is an eight-time Grammy Award-winner for his music with his sister. The thirteen-track collection, written and produced entirely by the artist, includes the recently released tracks, "The 90s" and "A Concert Six Months From Now," FINNEAS' poignant and heartbreaking ballad, "What They'll Say About Us" plus ten previously unheard songs.

Also released today, the Sam Bennett-directed music video for "Love Is Pain," a standout track on the album where dreamy keys wrap around his heartfelt delivery of lines such as "wish it wasn't mandatory dying." Speaking about the song, FINNEAS reveals, "It's about how painful and heartbreaking love is. I wanted to write a song about an adult relationship. The more you love someone, the more they have the capacity to cause you heartbreak."

FINNEAS' music derives from a place of love. It's the kind of love embodied by tireless marathon studio sessions playing every instrument, singing, producing, and recording himself at all hours. It's the kind of love that makes you propose. It's the kind of love kids are the best at. It's the kind of love you'll feel on his full-length debut album.

Fresh off a string of rousing festival performances, which included BottleRock, iHeartRadio Music Festival and Austin City Limits, FINNEAS will embark on a North American tour, which kicks off October 25 in San Diego. The 15-city tour will see him make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Athens, OH, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Montreal before concluding in Toronto on November 21. Tour dates are below, more information on tickets can be found here.

FINNEAS' trademark production can also be heard on recent songs from Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Ben Platt, and throughout Billie Eilish's recently released sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever.'

FINNEAS was also featured on the recent Dear Evan Hansen film soundtrack, singing a cover of the film's closer, "A Little Closer". Listen to the track below.

Listen to the new album here:

"A Little Closer" from Dear Evan Hansen:

"Love is Pain" Music Video:

Tour Dates

10/25 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

10/27 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

10/28 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA (DATE ADDED)

11/01 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

11/03 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

11/04 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

11/06 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

11/08 - Summit - Denver, CO

11/10 - Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

11/12 - Ohio University - Athens, OH^^

11/13 - Theatre of The Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

11/14 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC (EARLY SHOW ADDED)

11/14 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

11/16 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

11/17 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY (DATE ADDED)

11/18 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

11/20 - Théâtre Corona - Montreal, QC

11/21 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON