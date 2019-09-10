FIJI Drops New Album LOVE & ROOTS

Polynesian recording artist Fiji dropped his newest album 'Love & Roots' on Friday, September 6th with Mensch House Records. Fiji (AKA George Veikoso ) is one of the most dynamic entertainers the Pacific Rim has produced, and continues to be one of the most influential artists in contemporary Island Reggae music.

Since leaving his Fijian island homeland and settling in Hawaii at the age of 14, Fiji's golden voice and expansive musical repertoire have launched him onto the world stage as a pioneer of the Island Music. Fiji's musical outputs has earned him numerous industry accolades and awards, from his album debut "Evolution" (1994) to "Fiji EP" (2010), including Hawaii's Na'Hoku Hanohano Award for "Male Vocalist of the Year," "Favorite Entertainer of the Year" and "People's Choice Award." His collaboration on the "Island Warriors" compilation album earned a Grammy-nomination for Best Reggae Album, an accomplishment that only a few Hawaii-based artists have achieved.

Fiji's island-roots inspired grooves have also earned him a place in popular television and film. He co-wrote the theme song for "Baywatch Hawaii," appeared as an actor in the film "Blue Crush" and performed on the "Live with Emeril Lagasse" cooking show. Fiji has shared the stage with many of Hawaii's top entertainers along with national recording artists: Gladys Knight, Aaron Neville, Beres Hammond, Damian Jr. Gong Marley, Ziggy Marley, Kymani Marley, Steel Pulse, Maxi Priest and Inner Circle to name a few.

The new album 'Love & Roots' is 10 tracks deep of pure FIJI bliss. Newcomers to Fiji's music will instantly embrace his smooth voice and exotic melting pot of sounds, an epic, musical journey from the center of the Pacific to the rest of the world. Standouts include "Highest High," "Miss Lovely," "Best Friend," and "Tu Veiyawaki" - to name a few.

Check out for Fiji's new release 'Love & Roots,' out now with Mensch House Records!

Track listing:

3rd Eye

Hold On

Zion

Highest High

Miss Lovely

Best Friend

Tu Veiyawaki

Ken & Deb (Till the End of Our Lives)

Rose Garden

Tukuna Na Noqui Loloma





