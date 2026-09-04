FIGHT FROM WITHIN Release New Single THE END OF MY ROPE

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Upstate New York metalcore/hardcore band Fight From Within are back with their latest single, 'The End of My Rope,' available now via Arson Theory. Produced by Daniel Thabet of Liquid Studios, the new track marks a new chapter for the band as they continue to sharpen their aggressive blend of metalcore, hardcore, and beatdown while expanding their reach with a newly announced run of dates supporting Tallah.

'The End of My Rope' captures Fight From Within at their most intense, delivering crushing heaviness, relentless energy, and the raw emotional urgency that has become central to the band's sound. Built for the pit but rooted in genuine frustration and perseverance, the track showcases a band continuing to push their sound forward without sacrificing the aggression that brought them together.

Alongside the new single, Fight From Within have announced 'The Absence of Good Tour,' a tour supporting Tallah that will bring the band's high-impact live show to stages across the country.

The new era also comes with a change behind the scenes, as Fight From Within are now under the management of Eric Ellis, formerly of Bury Your Dead. Ellis' experience within the heavy music community brings a new level of momentum as the band prepares to take 'The End of My Rope' on the road and introduce Fight From Within to an even wider audience.

'The End of My Rope' is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Fight From Within were founded in Upstate New York in early 2021. Their sound lands at the intersection of metalcore, hardcore, and beatdown. With deeply diverse influences ranging from Bury Your Dead, Polaris, Evergreen Terrace, Emmure, Invent/Animate, Every Time I Die, and Attila, they have crafted their own distinct sound.

They have taken the stage at many key festivals, from Sonic Temple to The Gathering of the Juggles to Inkcarceration to Louder Than Life. The band headed into 2027 like a freight train — all gas, no brakes.

Fight From Within on Tour: 'The Absence of Good Tour' supporting Tallah

10-15 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

10-16 Huntington, WV - Jerk's

10-17 Asheville, NC - Sly Grog Lounge

10-18 Knoxville, TN - Karns Event Center

10-20 Cleveland, OH - Foundry Concert Club

10-21 Columbus, OH - Spacebar

10-22 Evansville, IN - Six Strings on Franklin

10-23 Chattanooga, TN - The Edge

10-24 Atlanta, GA - 529 EAV

10-25 Jacksonville, FL - The Albatross

10-27 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

10-28 VA Beach, VA - Scandals Live

10-29 Salisbury, MD - Lurking Class

10-30 Elmwood Park, NJ - Blvd Bar & Grill

10-31 Manchester, NH - Bungalow Bar

Photo Credit: Lee Taylor



Photo Credit: Lee Taylor

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