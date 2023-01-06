Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FAIM Unveil New Song From Upcoming Final LP

Jan. 06, 2023  

FAIM have announced their final LP titled "Your Life and Nothing Else" for Safe Inside Records and have shared a brand new track.

"When I moved to Washington State, we knew we couldn't keep going with the band indefinitely." says vocalist Kat adding "Being older, we really wanted to spend our time off work not just touring, and this band had started taking a lot of that personal time away. Putting an end date on the band has allowed us to give 100% to this band in a specific time frame.

Plus, we know this is a scene for the youth, and we didn't want to overstay our welcome. "Opus" is about all of this. Did I make smart life choices? Can I let go of something that has been an integral part of my life for the past 6 years? Was it all a waste of time?

It's bittersweet saying goodbye to this band. I am grateful for the opportunities and friendships that have come out of it, but I am also ready to move on."

For Denver's FAIM, hardcore is not just music - it's the jumping off point for critique, growth, and catharsis. The background to this is music that can be fast and aggressive with biting commentary or slow, introspective and melodic - incorporating the best parts from early 00's hardcore, crust, and post-hardcore.

Since forming in 2017, FAIM has released a s/t 7" on Convulse Records, a split 7" with DISCOURAGE and LIFT, and their debut full length, "Hollow Hope," on Safe Inside Records. FAIM has done multiple US tours and a European tour, sharing the stage with HAVE HEART, MODERN LIFE IS WAR, CEREMONY, and JUDGE.

FAIM will be releasing their next full length, "Your Life and Nothing Else," in 2023 on Safe Inside Records and will be touring the United States and Europe. It will be their last record.The band has a show in Denver this weekend and tour dates planned for the Pacific Northwest in January.

"Your Life and Nothing Else", the second full length record from Denver's FAIM, sees the band develop into a dynamic blend of hardcore, post-hardcore, screamo, and even at times - shoegaze.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by JACK SHIRLEY (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker), This record delivers some of FAIM's most aggressive, heavy, and stinging criticisms while at the same time, showcases them at their most melodic, slow, and vulnerable. Combined, YL&NE creates a sense of tension - the kind you feel before breaking down or reaching some epiphany or clarification - that takes you through ups and down and maintains for 22 minutes.

Tour Dates (More Dates TBA)

December 17 - Denver, CO at 3632 Morrison Rd w/ Raw Breed, Candy Apple, the Consequence, Sewerslide

January 13 - Portland, OR at Mano Oculta

January 14 - Vancouver, BC at the Red Gate

January 15 - Seattle, WA at The Vera Project

March 17 - Denver, CO @ Seventh Circle - Record Release Show

July 2023 - Europe with Nø Man



