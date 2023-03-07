FACS Debut New Single 'Slogan'

On their forthcoming album Still Life in Decay, Chicago's FACS have never been more solidified as a unit.

The trio has been perfecting its brand of intense, cathartic art rock over the course of four ever-evolving albums, and Still Life in Decay is their most focused effort. The apocalyptic chaos that once defined them is waved away in favor of an examination of events with cumbrous clarity.

On display is today's premiere of the album's second single, "Slogan"; the song's meditative guitar and ruminating rhythm section show the band at the peak of their powers. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand on this album.

Alongside drummer Noah Leger, they dance and twist around each other like a double helix, forming the DNA of what makes FACS so special.

Recorded by Sanford Parker at Chicago's esteemed Electrical Audio, Still Life In Decay will be available April 7, 2023 from Trouble In Mind Records.

Pre-order the record here and see FACS on tour throughout the year, including the newly announced west coast tour dates.

FACS, on tour

April 6 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

April 7 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 8 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

May 15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

May 16 Washington, DC @ DC9

May 17 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

May 19 Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge

May 20 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

May 21 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

June 12 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

June 13 Moorhead, MN @ Harold's on Main

June 16 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

June 17 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

June 19 Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

June 20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

June 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

June 22 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

June 24 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

June 25 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

June 26 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

July 28 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival

Photo Credit: Evan Jenkins