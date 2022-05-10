Eyedress Shares New Song 'House of Cards'

Los Angeles rising star Eyedress unveils a new song today, "HOUSE OF CARDS," alongside a video.

"The song is supposed to be a reflection of my mental health - how I've suffered with betrayal and people switching up and how I've dealt with it all," says Eyedress.

"The video is supposed to feel like a video game where you go into this dark place that doesn't look so bad at first because it's different from anything you've ever seen, but the more you explore, more bad things start to happen, and you're trying to survive and figure out how you can get out. I developed the story with the help of animator David Killingsworth who executed the vision precisely while paying homage to one of my favorite Japanese horror films Hausu."

The new song follows Eyedress' Coachella performance last month and previous single "SMOKE & MIRRORS."

Filipino producer and singer Eyedress, born Idris Vicuña, recently signed to Lex Records following the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his album Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021. The song-now certified platinum-has 239 million streams and counting on Spotify and was his first single to chart in the U.S.

"Romantic Lover" from the LP was recently awarded a gold certification.

His fifth LP, Mulholland Drive, was released in 2021, and found him collaborating with a range of acclaimed artists, including King Krule, Dâm-Funk, Stones Throw producer Vex Ruffin and more. The album features "Something About You," which recently achieved gold certification in the U.S.

Watch the new music video here: