Eye Flys Announces US Tour with Torch This November

Following the release of their debut 12", Context, Eye Flys have announced a US tour with Torche throughout November. Eye Flys brings together the minds of four musicians known for their work in some of the most extreme, blistering bands today. The quartet was initially started by Full of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard and former Backslider drummer Patrick Forrest as an outlet to play aggressive music with equal intensity that would contrast the breakneck speeds of their other projects. After asking Backslider bassist Jake Smith to join on guitar and vocals and Triac's Kevin Bernsten on bass, Eye Flys' potential for crafting impossibly heavy songs was solidified.



Eye Flys' debut Context was written and recorded just a few short months from the band's inception, drawing on each members' considerable experience and driven by the excitement of playing in uncharted territory. Drawing immediate comparisons to bands like Unsane, Cherubs, and The Melvins (where they take their name), the quartet's bludgeoning sound is underpinned by a razor sharp edge.

Eye Flys tour dates

Nov. 4 Birmingham, AL - Zydeco*

Nov. 5 Baton Rouge, LA - Mid City Ballroom*

Nov. 7 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves*

Nov. 8 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock*

Nov. 10 Fayetteville, AR - Smoke & Barrel*

Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO - Riot Room*

Nov. 12 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway*

Nov. 13 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade*

Nov. 15 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle*

Nov. 16 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups*

Nov. 17 Johnson City, TN - Capone's*

Nov. 18 Athens, GA - Caledonia Lounge*



* w/ Torche





