Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

"Come Fly With Me" is the title track off of Whitmore’s 2024 album, which will be released on January 17, 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

SoCal based acclaimed vocalist, pilot, and best-selling author Judy Whitmore is kicking off her next project with a Frank Sinatra classic.

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to take listeners on a flight they'll never forget with the premiere of Whitmore's new music video. Get an exclusive first look at her new version of "Come Fly With Me" below, ahead of its official release tomorrow, November 16.

The music video's serene landscape combined with Whitmore's smooth vocals create an exceptional result for fans of Sinatra and beyond.

“Come Fly With Me” is the title track off of Whitmore’s 2024 album, which will be released on January 17, 2024.

"This song and this album are a combination of two of my great passions in life…singing and flying.  When I was a pilot, it was such a joy to fly my family and friends everywhere…and now I get to sing about it," the singer shares with BroadwayWorld.

Throughout the album's 12 tracks, Whitmore beautifully weaves together songs from The Great American Songbook, reminding listeners why we keep returning to these standards.

"Most of The Great American Songbook was written during World War I, The Great Depression, and World War II.  Our greatest composers and lyricists understood the public need for music that would inspire and uplift them, that would motivate and comfort them.  That’s what I love about these songs.  They are penicillin for the soul," she shares.

"Come Fly With Me" has been heard on Broadway, in film, and all throughout the musical landscape. Whitmore's new version is a welcome addition that stands strong in comparison to renditions by Sinatra and Shirley Horn.

"My music expresses feelings of passion, desire, love, and remembrance.  In challenging times, this type of music helps people process their deepest and most profound feelings.  I received a note from a woman whose husband had died suddenly, and she wrote that the first time she felt any solace was when she listened to my recording of 'My Favorite Year.'"

Whitmore has also confirmed that she will be hitting the road in support of the new album. The first performance of her new show will be in Newport Beach, California on April 14.  Following the debut show, she is planning a tour throughout the West and East Coasts before flying across the pond to London.

"Come Fly With Me" can be heard here when it becomes available on streaming platforms tomorrow. Pre-save the new album here.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Amy Cantrell



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide Photo
SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide

No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Watch the video trailer for the concert special now!

2
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album Dog Photo
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album 'Dog'

Brooklyn-born, Lower East Side-based alternative artist Richie Quake shares his sophomore album, Dog. Packed with crunchy guitar sounds, ethereal production, and Richie's vulnerable vocals, Dog delves deep into Richie's relationship experiences.

3
Lucius Shares New Single Stranger Danger Photo
Lucius Shares New Single 'Stranger Danger'

The track’s musical line-up includes Wolfe (vocals, keyboards), Laessig (vocals, keyboards), Molad (drums, percussion, programming), Lucius’ Peter Lalish (electric guitar), Solomon Dorsey (bass), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (electric guitar and piano), and Josh Mease (bass, guitar).

4
Amanda Gardier to Release Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson Photo
Amanda Gardier to Release 'Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson'

On Auteur, she made the programmatic choice to focus on a single director, zeroing in on characters, visual tableaux and emotional states that struck her in such Anderson films as Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Darjeeling Limited.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'
Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'
O.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special GuestsO.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special Guests
Priscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBellePriscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBelle

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO