Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

SoCal based acclaimed vocalist, pilot, and best-selling author Judy Whitmore is kicking off her next project with a Frank Sinatra classic.

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to take listeners on a flight they'll never forget with the premiere of Whitmore's new music video. Get an exclusive first look at her new version of "Come Fly With Me" below, ahead of its official release tomorrow, November 16.

The music video's serene landscape combined with Whitmore's smooth vocals create an exceptional result for fans of Sinatra and beyond.

“Come Fly With Me” is the title track off of Whitmore’s 2024 album, which will be released on January 17, 2024.

"This song and this album are a combination of two of my great passions in life…singing and flying. When I was a pilot, it was such a joy to fly my family and friends everywhere…and now I get to sing about it," the singer shares with BroadwayWorld.

Throughout the album's 12 tracks, Whitmore beautifully weaves together songs from The Great American Songbook, reminding listeners why we keep returning to these standards.

"Most of The Great American Songbook was written during World War I, The Great Depression, and World War II. Our greatest composers and lyricists understood the public need for music that would inspire and uplift them, that would motivate and comfort them. That’s what I love about these songs. They are penicillin for the soul," she shares.

"Come Fly With Me" has been heard on Broadway, in film, and all throughout the musical landscape. Whitmore's new version is a welcome addition that stands strong in comparison to renditions by Sinatra and Shirley Horn.

"My music expresses feelings of passion, desire, love, and remembrance. In challenging times, this type of music helps people process their deepest and most profound feelings. I received a note from a woman whose husband had died suddenly, and she wrote that the first time she felt any solace was when she listened to my recording of 'My Favorite Year.'"

Whitmore has also confirmed that she will be hitting the road in support of the new album. The first performance of her new show will be in Newport Beach, California on April 14. Following the debut show, she is planning a tour throughout the West and East Coasts before flying across the pond to London.

"Come Fly With Me" can be heard here when it becomes available on streaming platforms tomorrow. Pre-save the new album here.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Amy Cantrell