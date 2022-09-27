Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Singer Sues Kevin Hart, Maren Morris, Khloe Kardashian & Sophie Turner

Exclusive: Singer Sues Kevin Hart, Maren Morris, Khloe Kardashian & Sophie Turner

Chezney McGoat's upcoming single will also donate a portion of proceeds from every download/stream back to PETA.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Broadway World has learned exclusively that country singer Chezney McGoat has filed a lawsuit against Maren Morris, Khloe Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sophie Turner for "emotional distress" in separate lawsuits filed in the Tennessee courts late last week.

The country singer, who is based in Nashville and is getting set to release his new single Waves, has a court date set with everyone for October 17th.

In a statement to BWW exclusively, Chezney said, "I finally have had enough of being silent... I am giving a voice to the voiceless goats! After watching videos and seeing photos of Maren, Khloe, Kevin and Sophie promoting goat yoga and doing it, I cannot get over knowing what these animals have gone through just for celebrity entertainment purposes. And these 'celebs' aren't the first ones, but this is the first step in creating a change! I call on these folks to apologize and pay up, where I will then donate the funds to help save more goats from suffering."

Khloe Kardashian quickly responded with a photo of herself and Kevin Hart to Chezney's lawsuit on her Instagram late last night saying, "I guess Goat Yoga isn't even safe anymore. Sorry Kev!" while also cracking jokes that she should counter-sue Chezney or send him a goat to help with his issues.

Chezney tells us that he is partnering up with PETA for anti-bullying awareness month starting in October to raise awareness against the slaughtering and use of goats for cashmere, milk and goat yoga purposes. Chezney McGoat's upcoming single will also donate a portion of proceeds from every download/stream back to PETA.

Exclusive: Singer Sues Kevin Hart, Maren Morris, Khloe Kardashian & Sophie Turner
Khloe Kardashian's Instagram story.
