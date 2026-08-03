EVIL ISLAND Debut LP to Feature Guy Picciotto, Blood Brothers Members

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EVIL ISLAND, a band formed by members of The Blood Brothers, OFF!, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of the Dead, and Glassjaw, is set to release its debut album, Terraform The Afterlife, on Blowed Out Records. The Ross Robinson-produced record unfolds within a fictional nation conceived by Johnny Whitney, where artificial intelligence, corporate optimism, late-stage capitalism, and political extremism have reshaped daily life.

Terraform The Afterlife is out August 14 via Blowed Out Records.

The album marks Guy Picciotto's first recorded vocal performance since Fugazi's The Argument in 2001, with additional guest appearances from Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Jordan Blilie of The Blood Brothers, and Michael Gatto of XCOMM.

Tracklist

Melted Heart ft. Alexis Krauss

Termantrixx ft. Michael Gatto

Animal

Tiger Baby

T-Hexx ft. Guy Picciotto

Evil Island Death Cult National Anthem

Grow Spikes

I Bought A Spell ft. Jordan Blilie

No Good

Moonlight Doomlight

Blinding Rage

King Death

Suicide By Cop

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