Everlast Releases New Video For 'Dream State' Directed By Jason Goldwatch

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist EVERLAST has dropped a new music video for his "Dream State" directed by Jason Goldwatch, watch below!

The Alchemist-produced "Dream State" is the final track on Everlast's most recent album, WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN. "The videos that are the most fun to watch, are always the ones that were fun to make. With the perfect ratio of fine glass, fine music and fine malt liquor we let the video come to us," comments Goldwatch. The song features Everlast rapping smoothly over an effortless blend of piano melodies and hard-hitting bass.

Jason Goldwatch is an Emmy-nominated director, photographer and artist who has produced original content for artists including Kid Cudi, Linkin Park, Jay Electronica, Pharrell and Schoolboy Q. His directorial style uniquely fuses street art and hip-hop culture with distinctly fresh locales and compelling imagery.

WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN is Everlast's seventh solo studio effort overall and his first studio album of all-new material since 2011's Songs of the Ungrateful Living (2013's The Life Acoustic was re-recorded solo guitar versions of previously released songs). The 15-song collection offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout EVERLAST's nearly-three-decade-long journey. WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN depicts Everlast as a heartland working-class hero.



About EVERLAST:

You can call him EVERLAST, Whitey Ford or even Erik Francis Schrody, but by any name, this singer-songwriter-rap legend's remarkable music career has seen him reinvent himself several times over. From his first solo album, "Forever Everlasting", under the auspices of Ice-T's Rhyme Syndicate when he was barely out of his teens, to the "Jump Around" success with House of Pain, the multi-platinum "Whitey Ford Sings the Blues" (and its genre-bending hit single, "What It's Like") and his Grammy-winning contribution to Carlos Santana's Supernatural album ("Put Your Lights On"), EVERLAST has defied the naysayers. Along the way, he has forged a groundbreaking merger of hip-hop, rock, folk, funk and R&B, influencing everyone from Kid Rock and Colt Ford to acolytes like Yelawolf, JellyRoll and Lil Wyte, even if he's too modest to say it himself.





