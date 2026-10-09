Evans Blue Release New Single 'Speak' via Aphotic Records

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Evans Blue has signed with Aphotic Records, marking a new chapter for the band as they announce the release of their new single, 'SPEAK.' The song received its radio premiere on SiriusXM Octane on October 8, 2026, introducing listeners to the next evolution of a band whose music has long given voice to the emotions people struggle to put into words.

Evans Blue has built its identity around emotionally charged rock that gives a voice to the things people struggle to say out loud. For years, the band has occupied the space where heavy, melodic rock collides with raw human emotion, building a catalog around the battles people often fight privately. Pain, anger, loss, isolation, resilience and survival aren't simply themes within Evans Blue's music. They're part of its DNA. Through songs like 'Erase My Scars,' 'Cold,' and 'This Time It's Different,' the band has created a lasting connection with listeners through music rooted in pain, vulnerability, honesty and perseverance.

Now, Evans Blue begins its next chapter with 'SPEAK.'

Dark, atmospheric and unflinchingly personal, 'SPEAK' confronts the kind of grief that doesn't disappear with time. It changes you. The song captures the battle between everything screaming inside your head and the inability to let any of it escape, until silence itself becomes another weight to carry.

''SPEAK' is about carrying loss until silence becomes its own kind of prison,' says vocalist Dan Chandler. 'It's the kind of grief that changes who you are forever. And as much as it hurt you or changed you, you won't give up on yourself.'

That is where 'SPEAK' ultimately finds its power.

'SPEAK' was written and performed by Evans Blue and produced by Chris Dawson and Evans Blue, with Dawson also handling the mix. The track was mastered by Mike Kaljian.

For bassist Joe Pitter, the process of creating the new music has also represented a personal reconnection with the creative force that brought Evans Blue together in the first place.

'Working on these songs has given back an appreciation for music and sharing in creativity that I didn't know I had lost. It feels like a step toward something that matters,' says Joe Pitter.

This isn't about pretending the damage never happened or finding a clean ending to grief. It's about refusing to let the loss of someone else become the loss of yourself.

With 'SPEAK,' Evans Blue isn't trying to recreate its past. The band is taking everything that built its identity, the weight, melody, vulnerability and honesty, and pushing it forward.

With the signing to Aphotic Records, Evans Blue is moving forward without abandoning what made the band matter to its audience in the first place. 'SPEAK' carries the weight, melody, vulnerability and honesty that have defined Evans Blue while pushing those elements into a new era.

Evans Blue

Dan Chandler – Vocals

Joe Pitter – Bass

Parker Lauzon – Guitar

Vlad Tanaskovic – Guitar

About Aphotic Records

Aphotic Records is an independent artist development company and record label focused on modern rock. Founded by producer, songwriter, and mixer Chris Dawson, whose work has earned multiple Top 40 Active Rock singles and hundreds of millions of streams, Aphotic was built to give developing and established artists a hands-on partner for records, branding, release strategy, and long-term career growth. The label works closely with its artists from the studio through release, with a focus on building sustainable audiences and strong, artist-driven projects.

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