Eva Pagán Announces EP2, Shares Spanglish Single 'I LOVE IT, IT'S SO SCARY'

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Los Angeles-based electro-pop musician Eva Pagán has announced her sophomore EP, EP2, due out November 20 via Too Lost and available to pre-save now. Alongside the announcement, the artist has shared the single 'I Love It, It's So Scary,' out now, which celebrates women and the thrilling freedom of choice as the future awaits.

Eva Pagán's forthcoming EP was written, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by women, with Pagán writing or co-writing all songs, and producing 'Gold.' The project is shaped by pulsing synths, saw bass, electronic drums, and guitar.

Pagán shares, 'All of the songs are inspired, in one way or another, by the independence of being a girl in my mid-20s living in a big city and chasing my dreams. Fast-paced, electronic songs like '24/7' and slower, more introspective songs like 'Dreams' and 'Que Suerte' all have a common thread: ties to my heritage via Spanglish lyrics, and a focus on queer storytelling.'

The project boasts an all-female lineup of producers Sabrina Song, Pagán and Amanda Joy, writers Pagán, Song, Emma Botti, and Joy, engineer Samantha Henry and mastering engineer Gabi Grella.

The latest electro-pop single, 'I Love It, It's So Scary,' celebrates women and the freedom of choice–the exciting and frightening idea that one's life can be what they make it. Pagán says it's about, 'the joy of independence as a young, single, queer, childfree woman: the world is my oyster, which I don't take for granted! The song is a love letter to all the women that came before me that fought for my freedom to live my life the way that I want to, a life that may not include marriage or children at all – the bottom line is that it's my choice, and I love that (but it's also so scary!)'

Eva Pagán, fka Eva Westphal, grew up between Miami and Boston before arriving in New York City. After graduating from Columbia University, the musician laid roots in Los Angeles for law school at USC. Now under her mother's maiden name, Pagán is re-introducing herself with her second project, EP2, one that meets the artist where she is today. Proudly latin and queer, the EP explores her roots and her identity with sounds that she loves, made with her closest collaborators. The artist has sold out Baby's All Right, played SXSW and has received the BMI John Lennon Award.

EP2 Tracklisting

01. 24/7

02. I Love It, It's So Scary

03. Cinema

04. Gold

05. Que Dulce

06. Dreams

About Eva Pagán

Eva Pagán is a queer, Puerto Rican-German musician known for her signature Spanglish electropop sound and vulnerable lyrics. Formerly performing as Eva Westphal, she reclaimed her mother's maiden name as part of a larger reintroduction rooted in her heritage. Her debut EP under her new name, 'EP1' arrived in November 2025 as a love letter to her immigrant family, earning comparisons to Empress Of, early Christina Aguilera, and Charli XCX. Her music is written, produced, mixed, and mastered by an all-women team. Her sophomore EP, EP2, arrives via Too Lost on November 20th.

Photo Credit: Luna Alatorre | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Luna Alatorre | Download hi-res image

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