Eva Gardner Shares 'Dirty Bird' Video; 'Chasing Ghosts' EP Out 6/14

LA-based singer songwriter Eva Gardner is back with a brand new visual for her hit single, "Dirty Bird." Glide Magazine notes, "the shots are kept energetically light while maintaining a dark and sexy appeal. There is a nostalgic tone throughout, immediately established by the phone dialing sound in the song's intro." The video was produced, directed and edited by Jessamyn Violet.



Prior to this video, Eva shared the song, "Forever is Never." P!NK took to Instagram to give her bassist's single some love:



"Hey everybody. My incredibly talented and beautiful and amazing and f*cking magical bass player Eva has a new [single] out. Check her out"



Both singles can be found on her forthcoming debut EP, Chasing Ghosts, which is set to drop on June 14th.



Eva wrote Chasing Ghosts in hotel rooms all over the world while on tour as a bassist for various artists. Songwriting is a cathartic experience for Eva, who sees it as another facet of her musical expression. 5 of these songs were compiled to create her first release as a solo-artist. On a tour break Eva brought these songs to friends and former Telstar band-mates Chris Unck (Butch Walker, Lisa Loeb) and Stew Heyduk (Feist, The Golden Dogs) at Hi-Lonesome Studio in Joshua Tree, California. There, they fine tuned the recordings done on the road. "Chasing Ghosts" was produced by Eva Gardner, Chris Unck and Stew Heyduk, engineered and mixed by Chris Unck and Gene Evaro Jr. and mastered by Chris Unck.



1993: Legendary engineer/producer Andy Johns (Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton) brings a Pignose amplifier and bass guitar to the Hollywood Hills home of British rock bassist, Kim Gardner. Kim, who was in The Creation and The Birds with Ron Wood, is surprised when Johns hands the bass guitar to his 13-year-old daughter, Eva. Johns then goes to turn up the volume on The Kinks' classic "You Really Got Me" and proclaims, "Now this is a solid bass line!" Eva never looked back.



Eva began writing songs and performing with live bands in her hometown of Los Angeles at the age of 14. Deciding to further her musical studies, she attended the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. Eva continued her studies at UCLA, graduating with honors (Cum Laude), and earning a degree in Ethnomusicology. Her professional career began when she toured and recorded as the original bassist in The Mars Volta in 2001/2002. Since then, Eva has performed and toured with numerous artists worldwide, including P!nk, Gwen Stefani, Cher, Tegan & Sara, Moby and Veruca Salt. In 2014, Eva became the first female artist to have a signature bass with Fender. She is now releasing her own EP entitled "Chasing Ghosts."





