Eva Cortés 'Todas Las Voces' Out July 17
Honduran/Spanish singer, songwriter and composer Eva Cortés delivers a revelatory set of flamenco and blues-tinged Latin jazz on her newest record, Todas las Voces. Working for the second time with producer, arranger and trombonist Doug Beavers (Eddie Palmieri, Spanish Harlem Orchestra),
Cortés has brought aboard a flight of top-shelf New York musicians for the date, including Christian McBride, Eric Harland, Elio Vilafranca, Luisito Quintero, Román Filiú and Luques Curtis. Weaving together a tapestry of captivating, original compositions and popular Latin American mainstays, Eva Cortés also adds a social footnote by dedicating the song "Desterado/Exiled" to the actual immigrant crisis not only at the Southern border of the U.S. but also as a lover the world.
Track Listing:
1. Canción con Todos 4:33
2. Desterado 5:39
3. Hills of Silver 4:16
4. Gracias ala Vida 5:00
5. Letters and Picture Frames 4:37
6. Bird on a String 5:10
7. Out of Words 4:16
8. Sólo le Pido a Dios 3:41
9. Let me Believe 4:27
10. Peace 4:08
11. BONUS TRACK: Exiled 5:39
PERSONNEL:
Elio Villafranca: Piano
Roman Filiu: Sax
Christian McBride: Bass
Luques Curtis: Bass (1 & 4)
Doug Beavers: Trombone
Luisito Quintero: Percussion
Eric Harland: Drums
Recorded at Studio Mozart, Little Falls, NJ.
Mix and Master: David Darlington at Bass Hit Studios.
130 W. 29th Street, NY.NY.