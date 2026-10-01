Eva Ayllón to Share Stage with Daniela Darcourt for Reunion Tour

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an exclusive concert with legendary Peruvian singer Eva Ayllón, sharing the stage with salsa sensation Daniela Darcourt, for The Reunion Tour on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Eva Ayllón is a celebrated Peruvian singer and composer, renowned for her contributions to Afro-Peruvian and criollo music. Her powerful performances and dedication to cultural preservation have earned her international recognition and countless awards.

Eva Ayllón carries her homeland, Peru, in her heart and in her spectacular songs. Known as the Queen of Landó, she's been a legend of Afro Peruvian music for over 50 years. In 2019, she won the Latin GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, on top of 10 previous nominations for Best Folk Album.

Rising star (and Latin GRAMMY nominee) Daniela Darcourt will add to the fun with her special flavor of Peruvian salsa. Daniela Darcourt is a young Peruvian salsa singer whose energetic performances and emotive voice have won fans across the globe. She continues to innovate within the genre and inspire new generations of Latin music enthusiasts.

Tickets are on sale now at www.njpac.org or ticketmaster.com.

Event Details

Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage

One Center Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org

About New Jersey Performing Arts Center

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), a nonprofit arts organization, is a collaborative leader in Newark's cultural and civic life, a catalyst of the city's revitalization and a champion of its artistic spirit. The Arts Center produces and presents world-class performances by music, dance, spoken word poetry and comedy artists, and hosts insightful conversations with creators and changemakers, on its own stages and in venues across the region. Through real estate development, NJPAC advances Newark's economic growth and cultural vitality. In addition, the Arts Center collaborates with local partners to deliver social impact initiatives that nurture the well-being and creativity of the communities it serves. These offerings include arts education and career development opportunities for students and educators, programs that support community health and well-being through the arts and free creative experiences in neighborhoods across Newark and throughout the state. NJPAC has attracted more than 12 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997. Visit njpac.org for more information.

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