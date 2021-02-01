Ernest Kohl's New Release From 'EIKAISA' Out Now

"TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The ELLIOT S. Remixes is a brand new Maxi-single from Ernest Kohl. "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND", is a brand new original song written by ERNEST KOHL & ELLIOT SOKOLOV. Now delving into Ernest's quest to get the "New" sound he wanted to create. This is a sizzling hot new update/remixes of the song pioneering the genre of progressive crossover dance.

Once Again uniting Ernest Kohl with Co-Producer & Co-Writer Elliot Sokolov (who previously Co-Produced Ernest Kohl's #1 Smash Hit's Including Stephen Sondhein's "BEING ALIVE" (from the Musical "COMPANY"), "ANYONE WHO'S EVER BEEN IN LOVE","HOT BEAT", EIKASIA, "ONLY MUSIC SURVIVES", "BE NEAR ME, "SHELTER ME BABY", "JUST LOOK IN OUR EYES","NO LOVE" & "I REMEMBER WHEN") This new collaboration Production reunion has produced an exciting new progressive EDM- Circuit- NRG- Euro-Club-Pop crossover song that completely new unique sound that is totally amazing.

"TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The Elliot S. Remixes features 2 Special Incredible New Remixes (Radio and Extended Club) Remixes that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The remixes for "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND"- The Elliot S. Remixes were skillfully handled by Mix-Master Elliot S.!

"TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The Elliot S. Remixes has a complete contemporary new dance/pop sound that is a Intense High Octane Tubro-Charged Anthem, That creates a Crossover Explosive Sound! The hot new remixes range from Progressive Euro-Dance To Trance To NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club.

"TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" is the featured fierce anthem song from the electrifying Musical "EIKASIA"!

This new single is from Ernest Kohl's Brand New #1 hit Full-Length Double CD/LP ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL. #2 - Which is A Special 2 Deluxe Volume Double CD/Album's Collector Anthology Edition Set of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's & Special Remixes & Brand New Special Bonus Tracks!

This brand new Maxi-single is now available at all fine Digital Distributors. Listen here: