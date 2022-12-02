Ernest Kohl Releases Brand New Remixes & More For 'Happy New Year'
"HAPPY NEW YEAR" - THE NEW REMIXES & MORE is a brand new original double Maxi-single from Kohl.
ERNEST KOHL - "HAPPY NEW YEAR" - THE NEW REMIXES & MORE is a brand new original double Maxi-single from International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist Ernest Kohl.
Everyone Get Together And Celebrate! TIS' A Very HOT Way To Ring Out The Old Year & Ring In The New With A Big BANG!
This new original production was Produced by Ernest Kohl with Co-Producer's Jean McClain & Bryan McClain with Additional Production by Steve Skinner & Written by Ernest Kohl, Jean McClain & Bryan McClain. Together they have now created a huge new exciting, extravagant massive progressive turbo-changed EDM-Mainstream Dance-Pop-Circuit-NRG-Trance-House-Nu-Disco- Euro-Club-Crossover release that completely new unique sound that is totally thrilling and amazing.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR" - The New Remixes & More features a Special Full-Length Double CD with 26 incredible new remixes, that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The Remixes for "HAPPY NEW YEAR"- The New Remixes & More were skillfully handled by Award Winning Mix-Masters: DJ Brian Howe & Jeff Thomas, DJ Lord Daxon, The 69 DJ's, Kyler Dayne, E39, Visionquake, Mack the Producer, DJ Kor, Stephen L. The BassBoom DJ's, DJ See Muang, Steve Skinner & Ernest Kohl (Himself!)
Special Post Production assistance By DJ Kor.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR" - The New Remixes & More has a complete totally new sound with a contemporary new dance/pop sound with a classic appeal, that creates a crossover explosive sound! The hot new mixes range from Progressive EDM-Euro-NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR" is the Iconic Celebration Theme From The Musical "THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING"!
PEACE! JOY! HAPPINESS! TOGETHER WE ARE ONE! - As We Welcome In The New Year With This Brand New Party Anthem Stomper!!!
This new double Maxi-Single is from Ernest Kohl's Brand New #1 Hit Full-Length Double CD/LP's ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL #1 & VOL. #2 - Which is A Special 2 Deluxe Volume Double CD/Album's Collector Anthology Edition Set of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's & Special Remixes & Brand New Special Bonus Tracks.
ERNEST KOHL'S "HAPPY NEW YEAR" - The New Remixes & More CAPTURES THE BRAND NEW RADIO & CLUB SOUND AND IS SURE TO BE THE BIGGEST HIT OF THE SEASON!
