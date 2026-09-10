Erinn Alissa releases 'official unofficial' music video for 'What You Didn't Say'

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Erinn Alissa's 'official unofficial' music video for 'What You Didn't Say' went live on YouTube at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET/2 am Friday morning in the UK.

Erinn says, 'I'm calling it 'official unofficial' because I didn't have a crew or a director, or hardly any help at all. I filmed it myself, along with shots from my talented friend, Gabi Miranda, who took all of the pictures I've been using for my singles covers. Like many independent artists, we do it all!!

'What You Didn't Say' is finding airplay throughout the world, from the UK to L.A., the Southeast USA through Canada, and more. With just word of mouth outreach on digital streaming media, the song is coming up on 30,000 streams on Spotify and on dozens of playlists. Follow Erinn Alissa at https://open.spotify.com/artist/5ku7735Hs8kKhwcPIKHu0i

Born in Albany, NY and now based in Santa Monica, CA, Erinn Alissa is a folk-rock singer-songwriter inspired by the sun-drenched golden era of the 1960s and '70s West Coast music scene. A natural performer since childhood, she has built a loyal following through her original music and her residencies at iconic Los Angeles venues including The Hotel Café, Molly Malone's, and The Viper Room. She has also opened for Katey Sagal and performs more than 200 shows a year.

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