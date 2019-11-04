Epizode Festival Announces Independent Showcases & Final Lineup

The world's longest festival for music & art is back on Vietnam's island of Phu Quoc, from December 27 - January 7, 2020 and now EPIZODE announces its complete line-ups and showcases. This latest announcement shows that the programming of the festival goes far beyond night time bangers: sunsets and sunrises will serve the long after-hours and every day independent showcases will be bringing the cultural diversity and unity spirit.

First up a Satori live show will mark the very first sunrise and sunset of 2020, and the Gardens of Babylon crew will be bringing their integral approach to the party experience: from slow meditation to magic dance, their unique stage set hosts Parallels live, Sam Shure and Ramo and HVOB's electronic live band will perform the closing sunset show of the festival.

In between there is plenty to get excited about with Detroit Love hosting Carl Craig and Moodymann, Arma17 with Ricardo Villalobos, Raresh and Sonja Moonear, MDRNTY with Apollonia and Dewalta & Shannon, Cymatiks with Agents of Time and Mathew Jonson live plus Fideles and Giegling with Mountain People and Molly as well as Yoyaku with Cabanne, Zendid and Varhat b2b Janeret.

In addition to the showcases the latest names to finalise the lineup can be announced which includes Eats Everything, Mathew Johnson, Birds of mind, Arapu, Agoria, Butch, Echonomist, Gescu, Pawsa, Stefano Noferini, Tijana T as well as tens more. Further events will also be hosted by THE BLOCK, Blue Shadow, Sunrise, S.A.S.H. festival & Breakfast club, The Volks, Tribe, Beat In Me, so all sounds and scenes are covered in deep and tasteful fashion making the fourth edition of EPIZODE the most essential yet.

SHOWCASES:

Gardens of Babylon

- Parallells live

- Sam Shure

- Ramo

Detroit Love

- Carl Craig

- Moodymann

Arma17

- Ricardo Villalobos

- Raresh

- Sonja Moonear

MDRNTY

- Apollonia

- Dewalta & Shannon

Cymatiks

- Agents of time live

- Mathew Jonson live

- Fideles

Giegling

- Mountain People

- Molly

Yoyaku

- Cabanne

- Zendid

- Varhat b2b Janeret

FINAL LINEUP (BOLD ARE NEWLY ADDED)

3LIAS

ABELLE

AGENTS OF TIME

AGORIA

AKILAM

ALCI

ALINEP

ALVARO SUAREZ

ANJA SCHNEIDER

ANNA NOVA

APOLLONIA

ARAPU

ASAEL WEISS

BALINSKY

BEHROUZ

BEN POUND

BEN UFO

BINH

BIRDS OF MIND

BOBBY.

BRUNO CURTIS

BUTCH

CABANNE

CARL CRAIG

CHAIM

CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER

CINTHIE

CRAIG RICHARDS

DENIS KAZNACHEEV

DEWALTA & SHANNON

DI LINH

DIGBY

DJ DUSTIN

DJ MASDA

DJEBALI

DOTT

EÐ¡HONOMIST

EATS EVERYTHING

EGYPTIAN LOVER

ELLI

ELLIOT ENGLISH

ERNEST KALININ

FIDELES

FRANCESCO DEL GARDA

FUNKWISE

GAB RHOME

GABBY

GABRI-L

GABRIELE SACCANI

GESCU

GEVORG SIMONYAN

GIORGIA ANGIULI

GIVEN

GOOSEBUMPS

GUTI

HERB CABRAL

HILU

HURRYUP

HVOB

JAMIE JONES

JANERET

JENIA TARSOL

JOHN LOO

KABUTO

KARINA SAAKYAN

KERRY WALLACE

KIASMOS DJ SET

KINO TODO

KOLFORD

KONSTANTIN

KONSTANTIN SIBOLD

LEAFAR LEGOV

LEHAR

LEVI OI

LILLY PALMER

LOCO DICE

LORENSIYA

MAP.ACHE

MARCO YANES

MARTIN LUGTU

MASHKOV

MATHEW JONSON

MATIAS AGUAYO

MICA

MOLLY

MOODYMANN

MOUNTAIN PEOPLE

NAOKI SERIZAWA

NASTIA

NESTA

NICOLAS LUTZ

O.BEE

OUISSAM

PANTHERA KRAUSE

PAQUITA GORDON

PARALLELLS

PATRICK TOPPING

PAWSA

PETRE INSPIRESCU

PHUONG DAN

PI-GE

RAHA

RAMMÖ

RANISHE NIYAAK

RAPHAEL MERHEB

RARESH

RED AXES

RHADOO

RICARDO VILLALOBOS

RICHY AHMED

ROCCA

S.A.M.

SAM SHURE

SANCHO

SATORI

SE/RIO

SOFIA RODINA

SONJA MOONEAR

SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE

STEFANO NOFERINI

SUNJU HARGUN

TAL COHEN

TIJANA T

TRIKK

VARHAT

VERA

VLADA

wAFF

WILLIAM DJOKO

YATE

YOUANDME

ZENDID





