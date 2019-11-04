Epizode Festival Announces Independent Showcases & Final Lineup
The world's longest festival for music & art is back on Vietnam's island of Phu Quoc, from December 27 - January 7, 2020 and now EPIZODE announces its complete line-ups and showcases. This latest announcement shows that the programming of the festival goes far beyond night time bangers: sunsets and sunrises will serve the long after-hours and every day independent showcases will be bringing the cultural diversity and unity spirit.
First up a Satori live show will mark the very first sunrise and sunset of 2020, and the Gardens of Babylon crew will be bringing their integral approach to the party experience: from slow meditation to magic dance, their unique stage set hosts Parallels live, Sam Shure and Ramo and HVOB's electronic live band will perform the closing sunset show of the festival.
In between there is plenty to get excited about with Detroit Love hosting Carl Craig and Moodymann, Arma17 with Ricardo Villalobos, Raresh and Sonja Moonear, MDRNTY with Apollonia and Dewalta & Shannon, Cymatiks with Agents of Time and Mathew Jonson live plus Fideles and Giegling with Mountain People and Molly as well as Yoyaku with Cabanne, Zendid and Varhat b2b Janeret.
In addition to the showcases the latest names to finalise the lineup can be announced which includes Eats Everything, Mathew Johnson, Birds of mind, Arapu, Agoria, Butch, Echonomist, Gescu, Pawsa, Stefano Noferini, Tijana T as well as tens more. Further events will also be hosted by THE BLOCK, Blue Shadow, Sunrise, S.A.S.H. festival & Breakfast club, The Volks, Tribe, Beat In Me, so all sounds and scenes are covered in deep and tasteful fashion making the fourth edition of EPIZODE the most essential yet.
SHOWCASES:
Gardens of Babylon
- Parallells live
- Sam Shure
- Ramo
Detroit Love
- Carl Craig
- Moodymann
Arma17
- Ricardo Villalobos
- Raresh
- Sonja Moonear
MDRNTY
- Apollonia
- Dewalta & Shannon
Cymatiks
- Agents of time live
- Mathew Jonson live
- Fideles
Giegling
- Mountain People
- Molly
Yoyaku
- Cabanne
- Zendid
- Varhat b2b Janeret
FINAL LINEUP (BOLD ARE NEWLY ADDED)
3LIAS
ABELLE
AGENTS OF TIME
AGORIA
AKILAM
ALCI
ALINEP
ALVARO SUAREZ
ANJA SCHNEIDER
ANNA NOVA
APOLLONIA
ARAPU
ASAEL WEISS
BALINSKY
BEHROUZ
BEN POUND
BEN UFO
BINH
BIRDS OF MIND
BOBBY.
BRUNO CURTIS
BUTCH
CABANNE
CARL CRAIG
CHAIM
CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER
CINTHIE
CRAIG RICHARDS
DENIS KAZNACHEEV
DEWALTA & SHANNON
DI LINH
DIGBY
DJ DUSTIN
DJ MASDA
DJEBALI
DOTT
EÐ¡HONOMIST
EATS EVERYTHING
EGYPTIAN LOVER
ELLI
ELLIOT ENGLISH
ERNEST KALININ
FIDELES
FRANCESCO DEL GARDA
FUNKWISE
GAB RHOME
GABBY
GABRI-L
GABRIELE SACCANI
GESCU
GEVORG SIMONYAN
GIORGIA ANGIULI
GIVEN
GOOSEBUMPS
GUTI
HERB CABRAL
HILU
HURRYUP
HVOB
JAMIE JONES
JANERET
JENIA TARSOL
JOHN LOO
KABUTO
KARINA SAAKYAN
KERRY WALLACE
KIASMOS DJ SET
KINO TODO
KOLFORD
KONSTANTIN
KONSTANTIN SIBOLD
LEAFAR LEGOV
LEHAR
LEVI OI
LILLY PALMER
LOCO DICE
LORENSIYA
MAP.ACHE
MARCO YANES
MARTIN LUGTU
MASHKOV
MATHEW JONSON
MATIAS AGUAYO
MICA
MOLLY
MOODYMANN
MOUNTAIN PEOPLE
NAOKI SERIZAWA
NASTIA
NESTA
NICOLAS LUTZ
O.BEE
OUISSAM
PANTHERA KRAUSE
PAQUITA GORDON
PARALLELLS
PATRICK TOPPING
PAWSA
PETRE INSPIRESCU
PHUONG DAN
PI-GE
RAHA
RAMMÖ
RANISHE NIYAAK
RAPHAEL MERHEB
RARESH
RED AXES
RHADOO
RICARDO VILLALOBOS
RICHY AHMED
ROCCA
S.A.M.
SAM SHURE
SANCHO
SATORI
SE/RIO
SOFIA RODINA
SONJA MOONEAR
SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE
STEFANO NOFERINI
SUNJU HARGUN
TAL COHEN
TIJANA T
TRIKK
VARHAT
VERA
VLADA
wAFF
WILLIAM DJOKO
YATE
YOUANDME
ZENDID