Enter Shikari Reschedules Spring Tour to the Fall

Due to ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID19 and impact upon safe touring, ENTER SHIKARI have made the decision to postpone North American dates originally planned for March/April 2022 until September/October 2022.

All tickets for original dates remain valid for new dates.

Unfortunately, with congestion on the Fall touring circuit and the issues it has created around routing a five-week-long tour, four shows from the original dates have now had to be fully cancelled; Houston, TX, Minneapolis, MN, San Francisco, CA and Sacramento, CA.

Refunds for these shows are available from point of purchase.

The move to Fall 2022 has, however, created an opportunity to include the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA into the new tour routing.

Tour Dates

Tue 9/6/22 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Wed 9/7/22 Austin, TX Mohawk

Fri 9/9/22 Orlando, FL The Social

Sat 9/10/22 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Thu 9/15/22 Washington, DC Union Stage

Fri 9/16/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

Sat 9/17/22 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Sun 9/18/22 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer

Mon 9/19/22 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Wed 9/21/22 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

Thu 9/22/22 Toronto, ON Opera House

Sat 9/24/22 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

Sun 9/25/22 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom*

Fri 9/30/22 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

Sat 10/1/22 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

Thu 10/6/22 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater

Fri 10/7/22 Pomona, CA The Glass House Concert Hall

Sat 10/8/22 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival**

Mon 10/10/22 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

Tue 10/11/22 Seattle, WA Crocodile

Wed 10/12/22 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

* - upgraded venue

** - additional festival appearance