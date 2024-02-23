Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert Release 'Space in My Heart'

The King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias, makes history with his first foray into country music on "Space in My Heart" featuring the most-awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Miranda Lambert.

Recorded in Nashville, "Space in My Heart" is a powerful love song and the third single from Enrique's highly anticipated album FINAL VOL. 2.

His album Final Vol. 1 enjoyed well-deserved success, receiving critical acclaim and an overwhelmingly positive response from fans worldwide. His catchy melodies and poignant lyrics resonated with listeners, once again establishing Enrique as a global music icon.

Excited fans eagerly await the release of FINAL Vol. 2, anticipating more powerful songs and emotional ballads. Enrique's ability to connect with his audience through his music has fans counting down the days until his long-awaited album is finally released.

Enrique Iglesias has achieved a remarkable record, with an astounding 154 number-one singles on the Billboard charts. He is also the artist with the most number-one singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, earning him the title of the greatest Latin artist in history by the magazine.

"Así Es La Vida" featuring María Becerra, reached the top spot on Billboard's "Tropical Airplay" chart in December, marking Enrique'ssecond time securing this position since his 2014 mega-hit "Bailando." The song also earned an RIAA 1x Platinum Award and is currently holding the number one spot on the radio charts in Spain.

His latest release, "Fria," alongside Yotuel, is a joyful, fresh, and danceable song that encapsulates the essence of these two artists who have made history in Latin music and celebrates the party and fun of the Caribbean carnival. Listen to it HERE.

With "Space in My Heart," Enrique sets the stage for the release of Enrique FINAL VOL. 2, one of the most eagerly awaited albums of 2024.

Enrique Iglesias is currently on the second leg of his The Trilogy Tour, an exciting tour of the United States and Canada in the company of Ricky Martin and Pitbull. This alliance is undoubtedly one of the decade's most anticipated events.

About ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

Enrique Iglesias, a multi-platinum pop icon, is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility in Spanish and English pop and urban genres. He has sold over 180 million albums worldwide, releasing 11 studio albums and 3 greatest hits compilations.

He has headlined 10 sold-out world tours and performed in front of over 10 million fans. He is undoubtedly the most prominent Latin artist in music history, charting 154 #1 singles on the Billboard charts with 27 #1 singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. He currently holds the record for most #1 singles in the chart's history.

Enrique Iglesias is the most influential pop singer/songwriter of our time, with the most successful English/Spanish crossover hit. He has collaborated with megastars such as Pitbull, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie,Juan Luis Guerra, Marco Antonio Solis and more. Enrique has been celebrated with countless awards as a singer and songwriter, including multiple GRAMMYs, Billboard Awards, ASCAP, and more. He continues to be one of the most watched and played artists, with over 14 billion views on YouTube/VEVO and 14 billion plays.

About Miranda Lambert

Decorated songwriter, 3-time GRAMMY award winner, New York Times best-selling author and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert released her eighth solo album, Palomino, in 2022 marking the largest female Country album debut of the year.

Named among the best of the year by the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum and People, it is the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous #1 solo albums, 11 # 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications.

NPR has dubbed her “the most riveting country star of her generation.” With Miranda's headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency in its final run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater, the TIME100 honoree is currently working on new music expected for release in 2024.