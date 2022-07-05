Enhypen Make Comeback With Third Mini-Album 'Manifesto : Day 1'

Your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN are back with their highly anticipated 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1, six months after the release of their 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER in January.

Doubting the conventional standard of success stipulated by grown ups, MANIFESTO : DAY 1 is an album that captures the septet's determination to unapologetically pave their own path and independently find the answers. Through their previous 'BORDER' and 'DIMENSION' album series, the band eventually came to realize their role and calling while connecting to a new world where they faced an array of complex emotions.

Now based on this awakening, MANIFESTO : DAY 1 paints a portrait of the boys taking control of their own lives and drawing a new future for themselves through six genre-spanning tracks: lead single "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)", "WALK THE LINE", "Paradoxx Invasion", "TFW (That Feeling When)", "SHOUT OUT", and "Foreshadow".

Lead single "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)" is a Chicago Drill Hip-Hop track, a relatively unfamiliar genre within the K-pop scene. Now with the grasp of what they were called to do, the seven boys declare to their peers, "We'll take the lead forward. Come along with us." As ENHYPEN's first lead single without a 'hyphen(-)', the rising authentic storytellers are set out to redefine their idea of "connection" as they begin to create their own future ahead.

The band delivers another blockbuster performance to accompany the lead single. While constantly shifting formations as the track progresses, they dominate the stage with a perfectly synchronized performance. Key details in the choreography, such as the "mic check", "mic up", and "pass the mic" dance, cleverly highlight the "mic", which pulls together ENHYPEN's one of a kind unequaled performance.

HYBE LABELS producers "hitman" bang and Wonderkid, who have been with ENHYPEN from the start, helped bring the album to the next level. Most notably, however, the members actively took part in the production process, contributing their ideas for the album storytelling and choreography as well as designing the cover for MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (ENGENE ver.). Member JAKE also participated in the writing of the lyrics for B-side track "SHOUT OUT" boasting the band's artistic and musical growth over the years.

Upon the release of MANIFESTO : DAY 1, the record-breaking group will premier live performances of tracks from the new album during their comeback show set to air on Mnet and the M2 YouTube channel at 8 PM KST.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here: