Enhypen Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Manifesto' World Tour

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, August 2 at 2 PM local time.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN will embark on their very first world tour since their debut in November 2020. ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'MANIFESTO' will kick off on September 17 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, followed by shows produced by AEG Presents in six U.S. cities.

The U.S. leg begins on October 2 at Honda Center in Anaheim, making stops in Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping up in New York at Radio City Music Hall on October 15.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase via ENGENE MEMBER PRESALE for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP holders who have registered in advance. Application for ENGENE MEMBER PRESALE is open for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP holders now through Monday, July 25 at 5 PM PT/ 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET.

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, August 2 at 2 PM local time on AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Registered ENGENE MEMBERSHIP holders who have completed application for ENGENE MEMBER PRESALE will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Monday, August 1 at 2 PM local time through 10 PM local time. Click HERE for more information on how to register for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP and apply for the ENGENE MEMBER PRESALE.

Enhypen Tour Dates

Sat Sept 17 & Sun Sept 18 - Seoul - SK Olympic Handball Stadium***

Sun Oct 2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Ticketmaster)

Thur Oct 6 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (Ticketmaster)

Sat Oct 8 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre (Ticketmaster)

Tue Oct 11 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena (AXS)

Thur Oct 13 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena (AXS)

Sat Oct 15 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall (Ticketmaster)

***Not An AEG Presents Show Date

ENHYPEN released their 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 on July 4. Within a week of release, the album sold over 1.2M copies, catapulting the band as the the first K-pop group in history to possess two "Million-Seller" albums in the shortest period of time since debut.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with the 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the highest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Within a year of debut, the septet truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 not only debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, but also earned them the "Million-Seller" title with over 1.1M copies sold (as of October 2021) according to Korea's Gaon Monthly Album Chart.

Less than a year later, the record-breakers became double "Million-Seller" artists when their 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1, released in July 2022, sold over 1.2M copies within the first week. As a result, ENHYPEN proved themselves as the new powerhouse of K-pop becoming the first K-pop group in history to possess two "Million-Seller" albums in the shortest amount of time since debut.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

