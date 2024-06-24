Empire of the Sun to Play First North American Headline Shows in Five Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Empire of the Sun is set to play a trio of North American headline Shows. The astral wizards of electro-pop will play Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara, Mexico on November 19, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 23 (with support from NEIL FRANCES), and the King's Theatre in Brooklyn on November 26. The shows mark the first North American headline dates for the duo since their 2019 Walking On A Dream 10th Anniversary tour.

The artist ticket pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can pre-register for the artist pre-sale at HERE. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28, at 10:00 AM local time. See below for itinerary. Prior to the headline shows, Empire of the Sun will perform at Corona Capital 2024 in Mexico City on November 17.

For eight years Empyreans have waited patiently for new music from visionary duo Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore. On July 26, Capitol Records will release Empire of the Sun’s Ask That God, the fourth album in a two-decade career that began with the band’s debut in 2008, Walking On A Dream. The duo’s dream-state continued with Ice On The Dune (2013) and Two Vines (2016). To date, they’ve accumulated an impressive 7.6 billion combined global streams across the board with iconic tracks like “Walking On A Dream,” “We Are The People,” “Alive” and “High And Low.”

Available for pre-order HERE, Ask That God includes their new single, “Cherry Blossom” – a song about truly appreciating the majesty and beauty that lies before us – plus “Music On The Radio” and “Changes.” Consequence of Sound said, “The disco-tinged ‘Music on the Radio’… is a thumping, bass-heavy psychedelic jam, with Steele utilizing his cherubic falsetto and the duo offering a hypnotic groove.” Popdust declared it “perfectly timed for summer…light, catchy, and refreshing, indicating a new era of the duo who seem to get it right every single time.”

Billboard observed, “‘Changes’ is classic Empire of the Sun, underpinned by a slapping, dancey- beat and fueled by a joyful synth riff.” Stereogum mentioned, “[‘Changes’] taps directly back into that sleek synth-powered festival-pop vibe the duo made its name on.” This Song Is Sick said, “’Changes’ demonstrates [Empire of the Sun’s] growth as artists while still retaining the nostalgic elements from their biggest songs. Their signature layered vocals and retro keys pair with a modern beat while glimmers of guitar shine through hazy synth washes.”

Empire of the Sun – 2024 North American Tour Dates

11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital 2024

11/19 – Guadalajara, MX – Auditorio Telmex

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

11/26 – Brooklyn, NY – King's Theatre

*with support from NEIL FRANCES

Photo Credit: Melanie Swerdan

Comments