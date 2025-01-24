Empire Of The Sun Return With Deluxe Edition of ‘Ask That God’ Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the release of their highly anticipated and critically acclaimed fourth LP, Ask That God, Empire of the Sun is about to elevate the experience with a digital deluxe edition, released via EMI AUS/Capitol Records. The new edition of the album includes two brand-new, never-before-heard tracks “Dark Secrets” and “Somebody’s Son” feat. Lindsey Buckingham.

These additional tracks further expand the kaleidoscopic world of Ask That God, a sonic adventure that has captivated fans since its release in July 2024. Known for their ability to blend fantasy and reality in the most vivid ways, Ask That God is a genre-defining album that continues to shape the musical landscape, winning over new fans worldwide with each passing day.

“Somebody’s Son” collaborator Lindsey Buckingham says, "I’ve been both a fan and a friend of Empire Of The Sun for many years. Luke and Nick are masters of the pop craft, as well as being great guys. I’m pleased to be a part of their new song, ‘Somebody’s Son.’" Emperor Steele adds, "It was nothing short of a dream to work alongside the legend Lindsey Buckingham. His guitar on ‘Somebody’s Son’ creates such a beautiful backbone for this incredible song. We feel honoured to have worked with the master himself."

"These two new tracks fit perfectly into the narrative of Ask That God,” says Lord Littlemore. “They're a reflection of our ever-evolving creative journey. ‘Dark Secrets’ explores the unknown and ‘Somebody’s Son’ adds a layer of intimacy, with Lindsey Buckingham's guitar weaving through the track like a thread of light.”

Emperor Steele mentions, “It’s about pushing boundaries and offering something extra to our loyal fans. These songs have their own spirit and belong to the Empire.”

The duo has already proven that their music can transcend borders, having amassed over 8 billion streams, and sold more than 5.5 million albums globally. With their sound evolving yet again, Ask That God continues to captivate listeners with tracks like “Cherry Blossom,” “Changes,” and “The Feeling You Get.” The Deluxe Edition gives listeners even more of the immersive experience Empire of the Sun is known for.

Following on from tour dates in Australia and Mexico, the band continue to take the Empire global. Empire of the Sun will hit cities across the United States continuing their reign as one of the most dynamic live acts in modern music. See below for full touring routing and click here for further ticketing information.

EMPIRE OF THE SUN – UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Feb 8 - Party in the Paddock // Tasmania, AUS

Feb 21 - Electric Avenue // Christchurch, NZ

Feb 26 - Blaisdell Arena // Honolulu, HI

March 28 - Lollapalooza Brazil // Sao Paolo, Brazil

March 29 - Estereo Picnic // Bogota, Colombia

April 2 - Auditorio Citibanamex // Monterrey, MX

April 4 - Sports Palace // Mexico City, MX - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

April 23 - The Fillmore // Detroit, MI

April 24 - Radius // Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

April 26 - Saint Louis Park // St. Louis, MO

April 28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre // Morrison, CO - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

April 30 - WaMu Theater // Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 1 - Cuthbert Amphitheater // Eugene, OR

May 3 - Greek Theatre // Berkeley, CA - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 11 - The Pearl // Las Vegas, NV - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 14 - Moody Amphitheatre // Austin, TX - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 15 - South Side Ballroom // Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 16 - 713 Music Hall // Houston, TX - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 18 - Coca Cola Roxy // Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 20 - The Fillmore // Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 21 - Brooklyn Mirage // Brooklyn, NY

May 23 - The Anthem // Washington, DC - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

May 24 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway // Boston, MA - SOLD OUT, Limited VIP Left!

ABOUT EMPIRE OF THE SUN

Empire of the Sun, the visionary Australian electronic duo comprising Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, have redefined the modern music experience, combining cutting-edge production, powerful storytelling, and mesmerizing visuals. Their career has spanned over a decade, with hit singles such as “Walking on a Dream,” “We Are the People,” “Alive,” and “High and Low” becoming anthems around the world.

The duo’s celebrated catalog includes multi-platinum albums like Walking On A Dream, Ice On The Dune, and Two Vines, each one showcasing a distinctive evolution in sound. Collaborations with music legends like Lindsey Buckingham, Wendy Melvoin, and members of David Bowie’s Blackstar band have cemented their status as pioneers of electronic music, while their immersive live shows are renowned for their bold, larger-than-life presentation.

With over 8 billion streams, 5.5 million albums sold, and a collection of industry accolades including eight ARIA Awards and two APRA Awards, Empire of the Sun’s impact on the global music scene is undeniable. Their music continues to reach new generations, with fans drawn to their unique fusion of alternative electronica and pop sensibilities.

Photo Credit: William Barrington-Binns

Comments