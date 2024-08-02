Emmanuel Jal Shares New Single 'Choose Love' Feat. STORRY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Sudanese rapper, singer and activist Emmanuel Jal has released a new song ‘Choose Love’ featuring Canadian Juno nominated multidisciplinary artist and advocate STORRY in partnership with Choose Love out now via Wired Music.



Combining two extraordinary artists and change makers, ‘Choose Love’ is a song to inspire and celebrate the importance of love during a time when the there is a lot of violence and hatred in the world – “Choose love, be the light”. The song is an upbeat and energetic track that blends hip hop and R&B vocals with a rhythmic Amapiano beat, accompanied by a powerful dance-focused video shot on location in Kenya (directed by Andere) featuring both Emmanuel and STORRY. The profits from the song will go directly to Choose Love to raise funds for their work with refugees and displaced people worldwide. Listen to it now!



Emmanuel says; “Love is the art of generating positive emotions that can manage our mental state and physical state. Respect, kindness, patience, listening, giving, sharing, courage to manage fear in order to win negotiations, and forgiving one another for the terrible things we have done to one another knowingly and unknowingly. This song was inspired by the Choose Love movement to launch a campaign for people around the world to become soldiers of Love.”



STORRY shares; 'I want people to be joyful. To dance. To love beyond borders and religion and the narratives we’ve built about who we are and who we aren’t. We are all deserving of love, safety, and play. And to remember that darkness is inescapable, but it’s only temporary, and that the sun always rises. We have a choice to focus on the light. And when we do - that light within us shines brighter, amplifying the light in the world.'



This perspective from Emmanuel and STORRY encapsulates their shared experiences and artistic vision, emphasizing empowerment and the universal human ability to “choose to revel in all the light”.



Philli Boyle, Director of Partnerships and Founding Member of Choose Love adds; "We are simply blown away by this beautiful song. We have worked with Emmanuel for years and have the honour of supporting his incredible organisation Gua Africa, who are transforming lives every day. The fact that he has created this in our name is the most precious gift. Both STORRY and Emmanuel are not only phenomenally gifted musicians but also immensely passionate humanitarians and activists. It is a great privilege to have their support and to be a part of this project. And, of course, in these challenging times globally, we need to raise funds more than ever, so we truly hope that people who hear ‘Choose Love’ will be moved to donate to help us continue to support displaced people globally."



With his own personal experience of forced displacement as a former child soldier in South Sudan, Emmanuel is a long-term partner of Choose Love, as he continues to work with them via the charity he founded Gua Africa. Gua Africa provides life-changing education, vocational training and care for children and young people living in refugee camps in Kenya and Choose Love have also been funding their work to evacuate people from the current crisis in Khartoum, Sudan.



With a career that spans 17 years, Emmanuel has become one of the most sought-after Afro Tech artists globally and has achieved worldwide recognition for his unique style of Hip Hop and Afro Pop, with its message of peace and reconciliation. He has released six studio albums, most recently ‘Shangah’ in 2022, and has collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Nelly Furtado.



Singer, writer, and visual artist STORRY is quickly emerging as an artist to watch. With a sound rooted in R&B and influences spanning Hip Hop, Soul, Funk, Reggae, and Pop, she skilfully balances grit and poise in her lyrics, weaving enigmatic storytelling into her music. Following much anticipation, STORRY's upcoming second full-length album 'Chapter 2: Run' is a deeply personal concept album that delves into her journey of healing as a survivor of sex trafficking.



Since Choose Love began in 2015, it has helped almost five million refugees and displaced people and supported over 250 community and grassroots organisations in 36 countries, working closely with local partners and prioritising those led by people with lived experience of displacement to support the resolution of essential gaps in services. Choose Love are working towards a world that chooses love and justice every day for everyone.

