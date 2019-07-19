Emily Weisband Opens Up On Vulnerable New Song NAKED

Nashville singer and songwriter Emily Weisband has shared her new song "Naked," laying bare her own insecurities with a fearless candor that perfectly captures how we've all felt at one time or another. On "Naked" - co-written with Kyle Shearer (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen) and Emily's close friend and fellow artist Delacey - Emily is trapped in a vise of self-doubt, pleading to know, "Does she look better than me naked?"

"I am a super confident girl. I know who I am, I know my worth," explains Emily, "but there's this thing that happens in me when I start comparing myself with other people. My imagination runs wild, and all the slimy lies about me not being good, or pretty, or deserving enough start to fester in me like they're true. We all do this, and we usually do it when we are by ourselves in the dark with no one there to remind us that what we are thinking is total bulls. My hope is that someone can listen to this and, maybe for three minutes, they can feel a little less crazy, and a little more seen."

Having already established herself as one of the most successful songwriters on Music Row, with credits that include Camila Cabello, BTS and Halsey, Dan + Shay, and even a GRAMMY® Award for her work with Hillary Scott and The Scott Family, 26-year-old Emily Weisband is now emerging as a uniquely gifted artist in her own right. Tapping into her wealth of multi-genre songwriting experience, Emily employs fiercely candid lyrics to drive her fresh pop sound, producing truthful songs filled with Nashville craftsmanship that are too personal and emotional to be confused with any other. "Naked" follows her artist debut "Identity Crisis," and sets the stage for more music to come this fall.





