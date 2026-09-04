Emily Pegram Shares New Single PAPER TOWN With Music Video

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Vancouver indie-pop singer-songwriter Emily Pegram continues to introduce herself with her new single, 'Paper Town,' accompanied by a new music video. The track marks the emerging artist's second official single, following her debut, 'Kingdom,' released in July.

Written, produced, recorded, and mastered entirely by Pegram, 'Paper Town' explores the particular kind of heartbreak that comes from watching something you believed in fall apart – and realizing that what you were holding onto may never have truly existed in the first place.

''Paper Town' is about how painful it can be to lose something even if it never really existed in the first place,' says Pegram. 'Sometimes no amount of care can force something to be real if it just doesn't exist, and no amount of pretending can stop the illusion from falling apart.'

The new single offers another glimpse into Pegram's emerging sound and her instinct for emotionally honest storytelling. A singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist based in Vancouver, Pegram has been creating and performing from a young age, accompanying herself on guitar and piano and developing a style rooted in expressive vocals, vulnerability, and authenticity.

With 'Kingdom' serving as her first official introduction this summer, 'Paper Town' marks the next step for a young artist beginning to carve out her own space in Vancouver's indie-pop landscape – both as a songwriter and as the creative force behind her recordings.

'Paper Town' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit her website.

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