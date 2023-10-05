Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Oct. 05, 2023

Emily Brooks Explores Nirvana in Captivating New Track 'State of Mind'

Acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Emily Brooks is ready to captivate audiences with her upcoming single release, "State of Mind." Her thought-provoking and spiritually infused track takes listeners on a journey towards inner peace and enlightenment.

“State of Mind” is a musical exploration of the profound concept of nirvana, a state often associated with perfect peace, liberation, and enlightenment in philosophical and spiritual contexts. Brooks' evocative lyrics and soul-stirring melodies invite listeners to embark on a voyage beyond the ordinary boundaries of existence, toward a higher and more expansive state of being.

"I believe parts of ourselves have to die in order for us to truly live. Nothing is gone forever, but we can find ways to redirect our energy. This song was created to transcend and reconnect you to your truest form. The verses resonate with our ego, the chorus is a mantra, and the bridge embodies the essence of our highest self." - Emily Brooks

Incorporating elements of Eastern philosophy, Emily's song echoes the teachings of Buddhism, where nirvana represents the ultimate goal of transcending suffering and ending the cycle of rebirth. "State of Mind" serves as a poignant reminder that true happiness lies within and through spiritual practices like yoga and meditation, we can transcend beyond our individual identity, leading to a more harmonious and interconnected existence.

"State of Mind" is a testament to Emily Brooks' ability to craft music that not only entertains but also elevates the spirit and encourages personal growth and transformation. With her distinctive voice and unique perspective, Emily continues to push the boundaries of creativity and consciousness in her musical endeavors.

Based in the vibrant musical landscape of Los Angeles, Emily draws inspiration from her personal experiences and the colorful tapestry of life itself. Her music delves deep into the realms of self-empowerment, hope, duality, spirituality, metaphysics, and the extraordinary potential of the human psyche. Through her artistry, Emily invites listeners to reflect on the complexities of life and embark on a profound journey of emotional exploration.

Watch the music video here:



