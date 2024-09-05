Emily Ann Roberts to Reunite With Blake Shelton On His 'Friends & Heroes Tour 2025'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music sensation Emily Ann Roberts will reunite with country music superstar Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes Tour 2025. The "He Set Her Off" singer will kick off each night with a thrilling performance before Shelton, who will be joined by country music heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter and Trace Adkins. The tour will hit 12 cities next year, with Roberts delivering an unforgettable show night after night.

Roberts and Shelton are no strangers to each other; in addition to teaming up on NBC's The Voice, they embarked on a 17-date tour in early 2024 that entertained audiences across the United States and Canada.

“My band and I had the best time of our lives on the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour this year, so when Blake asked us back out for 2025 it was a no-brainer! I got to see him on the Friends & Heroes Tour a couple of years back and the show is absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to hear Deana Carter, Craig Morgan and Trace Adkins every night as well! It’s an honor to open the show for them,” Roberts said.



“The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can’t think of a cooler concert to see,” said Shelton. “I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can’t wait,” Shelton said.



Known for her spirited live performances filled with lively fiddle, impressive guitar and enchanting vocals, Roberts charms audiences with her undeniable talent. She pours her heart into every moment on stage, captivating audiences of all ages and gaining new fans with every performance.



Emily Ann Roberts Fan Club pre-sale will begin next Thursday, September 12 at 10 A.M. local time. Sign up at HERE.



Tickets for all markets for the Friends & Heroes Tour 2025 will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 A.M. local time through Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 P.M. local time. The general on-sale will start on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 A.M. local time. Fans can sign up for the exclusive presale HERE.

Explore Emily Ann’s 2024 - 2025 tour dates below and secure your tickets here: www.emilyannroberts.com/tour.

FRIENDS & HEROES TOUR 2025 DATES:

Feb. 27 – Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena

Feb. 28 – Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 1 – Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum

March 6 – Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center

March 7 – Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

March 8 – Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena

March 13 – Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 – North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 – Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena

March 20 – Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena

March 21 – Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 – State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center

About Emily Ann Roberts

They say the path to the grandest stage is paved with relentless practice, and Emily Ann Roberts embodies this mantra. From humble beginnings on small Knoxville stages to 20 performances at the Grand Ole Opry, Roberts has diligently earned her place in the spotlight. Her journey began as a standout on Blake Shelton's team on The Voice, a remarkable achievement even before graduating high school. Since then, Roberts has amassed a wealth of experience in performing, songwriting and recording. This dedication has translated into over 45 million streams, solidifying her status as a rising star in country music.

In late 2023, Emily Ann released her debut full-length album, Can’t Hide Country, produced by Trent Willmon (Cody Johnson). The album, which has already garnered over 23 million streams, showcases her unique blend of traditional country and bluegrass roots, which is undeniably heard on the tune "Whole Lotta Little," a viral sensation with over 10 million cumulative views on TikTok. The Deluxe Edition of Can’t Hide Country, released in April, features three new tracks, and her latest music video, “Find Me A Man,” continues to see success. Emily Ann’s star continues to rise, with her inclusion in the CMT Next Women of Country 2024 Class. After wrapping up Blake Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, she joined Jamey Johnson’s What A View Tour for eight select dates this summer. Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, Emily Ann is also a featured artist in Disney’s Country Bear Musical Jamboree, performing “Try Everything” from Zootopia as Trixie St. Claire. From small-town beginnings to the national spotlight, Emily Ann Roberts continues to captivate audiences and garner countless fans with her tuneful twang, vivid songwriting and charismatic stage presence.

Photo Credit: Jamie Wendt



