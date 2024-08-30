Emerging Star Vocalist Stella Cole Releases Self-Titled Debut Studio Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stella Cole, the vocalist and rising artist who is quickly becoming known for her signature mix of jazz standards and beloved tunes from the Great American Songbook, has shared her debut studio album via La Reserve Records.

The self-titled project arrives as Stella’s enduring influence as a viral artist and live performer continues to rise. Her captivating voice has captured a new generation of traditional pop fans on social media where she’s amassed over 1.7 million followers. Her popular cover videos of songs popularized by greats like Sarah Vaughan, Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald have also captured the attention of James Taylor, David Foster, Michael Bublé, and Meghan Trainor.

Stella Cole lays a promising foundation for her eager built-in audience - for her highly anticipated debut album, the exquisite collection was produced by Grammy-winner Matt Pierson (Samara Joy, Laura Benanti). A testament to Stella’s vast artistry, the singer worked on the project with some of the top studio talent in the industry, including multiple Grammy-winning arranger/pianist Alan Broadbent (Chet Baker, Natalie Cole), Brazilian guitar master Chico Pinheiro, pianist/keyboardist Ben Paterson and bassist Neal Miner. The first half of the album features a lushly orchestrated string section arranged by Broadbent, while Stella is backed on the latter half by the trio of Paterson (on piano or Hammond B-3 organ), Miner on double bass and Keith Balla on drums.

True to her eclectic tastes, Stella Cole features both very familiar and delightfully obscure Songbook tunes including “Over the Rainbow,” “(Love Is) The Tender Trap,” the Judy Garland classic “The Boy Next Door,” the Streisand-inspired “When the Sun Comes Out,” “Detour Ahead” and “Moon River,” the iconic Henry Mancini/Johnny Mercer tune.

One of the album’s greatest surprises is Billie Eilish’s Top Ten hit “My Future.” Performed as a vocal-acoustic guitar duet with Pinheiro, the song serves as a uniquely contemporary love story in an album of songs from the midcentury. The track list also includes the ballads “P.S. I Love You,” “My Foolish Heart,” “Blame it On My Youth” and a spirited, swinging rendition of “On the Street Where You Live” featuring Jerry Weldon on tenor sax.

“So many people of my generation aren’t familiar with these songs, and I’m excited about the opportunity to introduce this timeless music to a new audience,” says Stella. “I love that with the exception of the Billie Eilish tune, these songs were written decades before I was born, yet they feel like they are about my life. The album paints a very full picture of me, allowing me to share these stories in a very honest, vulnerable way. Whether people are longtime fans of my Tiktok or have never heard me before, I hope these songs can bring listeners as much joy as they bring me.”

To celebrate the new album, Stella recently announced a line up of release shows (dates below and tickets available here). Boasting a commanding stage presence, fans can expect standout vocal performances, further cementing Stella as a consummate artist to watch for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

Stella Cole Album Release Shows

September 19 NYC, Sony Hall

September 20 Boston, City Winery

September 21 Boston, City Winery

September 22 NYC, Sony Hall

September 24 Alexandria VA, The Birchmere

September 25 Philadelphia, City Winery

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Comments