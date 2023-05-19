Emerging Digital Artist JACK-O Unveils New Dance Hit 'Mad World'

The new cut directly follows JACK-O’s September-released remix of Germany-based talent Zoe Wees’s ‘Third Wheel.’

Cutting-edge digital artist and producer collective, JACK-O, returns to the release trenches with their latest sonic endeavor, 'Mad World'.

The captivating offering reimagines Tears for Fears 1983 hit, 'Mad World, instilling it with newfound dance music elements.

The new cut directly follows JACK-O's September-released remix of Germany-based talent Zoe Wees's 'Third Wheel' and showcases the collective's innovative approach to music production, solidifying their position as trailblazers in the industry. 'Mad World' is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Valeria Music Group.

Composed of the talented individuals Patrick Pyke Salmy, Ricardo Muñoz, and Leon Milla, the members who make up JACK-O have gained widespread recognition for their exceptional musical prowess and groundbreaking collaborations with acclaimed artists including the likes of Kygo, Lost Frequencies, 6lack, and many more.

Their resume boasts platinum certifications, signaling their readiness to step into the limelight with their own original releases. As proud members of the esteemed 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' NFT project, JACK-O has taken an innovative approach to the world of NFTs.

Embracing the convergence of reality and the metaverse they aim to create immersive experiences that transcend the traditional boundaries. By blending their musical prowess and cutting-edge technology, JACK-O stands at the forefront of the emerging digital artist movement within the music industry.

JACK-O's unique sound effortlessly merges pop, electronic, and dance music, captivating listeners with its seamless blend. However, beyond their sonic offerings, the core essence of JACK-O lies in their unwavering commitment to exceptional songwriting. Each composition is meticulously crafted to evoke emotion and resonate with the audiences on a profound level.

Originally released in 1983, 'Mad World' captivated audiences with its poignant lyrics and melancholic melody. Now, JACK-O brings a fresh perspective to this iconic piece, infusing it with pulsating beats, infectious rhythms and irresistible hooks. The result is a sonic masterpiece that seamlessly blends the nostalgic charm of the original with the invigorating energy of contemporary dance music.

Their seamless fusion of pop, electronic, and dance genres creates an infectious energy that invites listeners to immerse themselves in a world of pure musical ecstasy.

Listen to the new single here:



