Emerging Country Artist Michael James Releases New Single 'Road I Wanna Ride'

Listen to the song and learn more about James and his upcoming debut project.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Rising country singer-songwriter Michael James has released his new single, "Road I Wanna Ride," available everywhere now. The new single was co-written alongside with Eli Gable and produced by Lukas Bracewell.

LISTEN to "Road I Wanna Ride" here.

"The song came from a real life feeling of being tired of how I was living and knowing there's more out there to live for. I'm releasing this song so other people can know there is a better road to take if they are in that same position I was in and so they can find the hope they might be searching for," tells James.

Hailing from Long Island, New York, the rising star grew up near the beach which has made an impact on his previous and future releases. Since making the move to Nashville, TN in 2022, the singer-songwriter has had the opportunity to open for LOCASH, Restless Road, and emerging artist Carolyn Miller.

With his unique style and strong faith, Michael James is on the path to becoming a force within the walls of Music City. The new release marks the first release of this year for Michael James with his debut project due later this year.

For more information on Michael James, visit Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube.



