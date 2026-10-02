Emei Releases 'Molly' Single, Announces Fall North American Tour

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Chinese-American alternative pop singer/songwriter Emei has released a new single, 'Molly,' out now via Atlantic Records in partnership with multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company. The single heralds the release of her upcoming 2-pack Night At The Opera: Intermission, due out October 23, 2026.

A kinetic guitar gallop sets the tempo for the track, infusing it with a surge of electricity and fire all at once. Emei flaunts her dynamic vocal delivery, alternating between fluttering ad-libs and an impressively controlled crescendo. The song climaxes on an empowering chant as she promises and pushes on the refrain, 'It's gonna be alright. Just get through tonight. Baby, you're on in five. So get your ass up, Molly!' Fittingly, it concludes with one last inspiring reminder, 'Babe, you're fing superman.'

The single's arrival coincides with Emei's 18-date North American fall headline Night At The Opera Tour, which kicked off on September 30 in San Francisco, CA at Bimbo's 365 Club. Along the way, she takes over Sony Hall in New York, NY for a two-night stand October 16-17. The tour concludes on October 30 at The Novo in Los Angeles, CA. This run follows two sellouts this summer at The Slipper Room in New York and Troubadour in Los Angeles. For full routing and ticketing, visit emeiofficial.com.

Emei has made headlines this year in the wake of her acclaimed Night At The Opera EP. Variety featured her, and OnesToWatch applauded how, 'Reflective of life, adulting & grieving, her new sound has us on edge, in the best way, feeling out a vibe that perks our interest and our appetite for this darker sound.' Schön! Magazine raved, 'Listening to 'Night at the Opera' feels like we're embarking on a voyage into the depths of Emei's emotional universe.'

Last year, Emei traveled the United States and Europe on a sold-out headline tour. Prior, she ignited her breakthrough with 'Scatterbrain,' gathering over 100 million cumulative streams. Touted by Billboard, People, Wonderland, OnesToWatch, and more already, she's on the fast track towards a mainstream takeover with Night At The Opera and more to come.

About Emei

A little drama never hurt anybody. Emei knows how to bring it too. She's an unabashed 'theater kid' who grew up into an Ivy League-educated pop femme fatale at the helm of a crazy, candy-coated, and colorful world of her own making. With a bold voice that's as vibrant as her personality, the New Jersey-born Chinese-American singer/songwriter placed third on Chinese Idol at 15-years-old and later appeared on China's Dancing with the Stars. Upon achieving a degree in cognitive science from Yale University, she uploaded original music online. Emei made major waves with 2022's 'Late to the Party,' surging on TikTok and igniting her End of an Era EP. However, she reached critical mass with the release of her debut, Scatterbrain. Touted as one of Spotify's 'Best Pop Songs of 2023' and inciting the applause of Billboard, People, Wonderland, and OnesToWatch in addition to BBC Radio 1 in the UK and Triple J in Australia. Spotify handpicked her as one of Pop Rising's 'Artists To Watch' for 2024 as she notably sold out a series of dates across Australia and headlined her biggest tour to date in 2025 with sold-out crowds coast-to-coast in the US and in the EU. After gathering over a quarter-of-a-billion streams, selling out shows, and attracting multi-GRAMMY Award-winning mega-producer Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Phantogram, Jon Batiste) to her corner, she embraces her theatricality on her Night At The Opera EP.

Tour Dates

Sep 30 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

Oct 2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Oct 3 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Oct 4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Oct 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex

Oct 8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Oct 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Oct 13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Oct 16 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Oct 17 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Oct 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Oct 22 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

Oct 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Oct 26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Oct 27 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

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