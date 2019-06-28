Elle Belle's New Single WKND Out Today On Little Record Company, Los Angeles Shows Announced

"WKND" the newest single from Elle Belle, the psych/pop alter­ego of Los Angeles Native (and "experimental­ pop maverick" as dubbed by All Music Guide) Christopher Pappas is out today on all streaming platforms via Little Record Company. The track premiere this weekend on We All Want Someone To Shout For. About the single We All Want Someone To Shout For says, "The track's release in summer is pitch perfect as the song has a dream-laded late-night feel that captures that calm and collected cool of a nightcap hangout session after a great night out with those closest to you. 'WKND' features some lovely complimentary vocal work from singer Kat Myers, who helps push the chorus forward in a big way. This is the new late night jam that you have been looking for. Smart and well crafted but also full of pop hooks that are simply irresistable."

Verbed ­out mellow synths splash over hypnotic rhythms that invoke early 80's pop like Lionel Richie. "If I could just get to the weekend, I could see where my heads at" sings Kat Myers, with a melody that lingers long after the song is done. WKND's haunting production mixed with its undeniably catchy melodies makes this an absolute­ must­ hear pop gem. The single follows up Elle Belle's acclaimed album No Signal.



Pappas is used to telling grand stories with music. He's made his career as a versatile and prolific composer: He has written music for NASA, composed an award winning musical slated to go off-broadway, and even assembled and conducted his own orchestra to play his original orchestral works. As the songwriter for his long running group The Everyday Visuals his writing has achieved a cult-like status among fellow musicians and fans. Twin-Tone founder Peter Jesperson, responsible for luminaries like The Replacements, Husker Du and The Suburbs says of Pappas: "His talent is so far-reaching it's nothing short of staggering. The writing and instrumentation are always expertly done and the singing makes most contemporary artists look like amateurs."

Upcoming Shows:

June 28 - Los Angeles, CA at The Semi Tropic (Listening Party)

July 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard and Stone

August 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo Park Rising





