Ella Hooper Releases COWBOY MAN Single Ahead of OVERNIGHT SUCCESS Album

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Ella Hooper has released her new single, 'Cowboy Man,' ahead of her upcoming album, OVERNIGHT SUCCESS, which is set for release on October 2nd. The album features collaborations with Nashville-based songwriters and musicians including Jim Lauderdale, Steve Poltz, Melody Walker, and others.

'You need to do some growing up. I don't need another Peter Pan,' sings Hooper in the opening lines of 'Cowboy Man.' The song touches on Hooper's own admitted attraction to 'the cowboys and Peter Pans of the world.' 'Cowboy, I wish you were a Cow-man,' she sings. 'Honey, if you're out there, come and catch me if you can.'

'Cowboy Man' is the latest single from Hooper's upcoming LP. While not necessarily a 'gone country' album, OVERNIGHT SUCCESS is described as the former Killing Heidi frontwoman's Nashville record. In tracking her fourth solo LP, Hooper found herself immersed in Music City's musicianship, surrounded by session players and songwriters.

'I guess it's not very original to say I found myself in Nashville,' she says. 'In some ways it's a muso's Camino trail, or a stint in the Ashram. My heroes, from Dylan to CMAT, have made their pilgrimages, and so I've always, always, dreamed about doing it too.'

The resulting album is described as Hooper's most confident body of work yet, encompassing musical components of her past, from her rise to pop-rock stardom, to her Americana-leaning return to the stage and studio with The Verses, to a Stevie Nicks-nudged leap into her now-evolving solo career.

Hooper has previously released the singles 'When The s Went Down,' 'Growing Up Is Hard To Do,' and 'I Got Eyes (On You)' ahead of the album. More information is available at ellahooper.com.

Hooper just completed her sold-out Regional Detour tour, and her Australian Red Hot Summer Tour kicks off in Toowoomba in October. Tour dates can also be found at ellahooper.com/events.

Overnight Success Tracklist

Growing Up Is Hard To Do

I Got Eyes (On You)

Bad Word

Cowboy Man

Let It Fall

Slow Morning

Just Along For The Ride

When The s Went Down

2B or Not 2B (Light Grey)

Die Happy

Catch Ella Hooper On Tour

September 4 - Archies Creek, Australia ! - SOLD OUT

September 5 - Hawthorn, Australia !

September 6 - Bendigo, Australia !

September 10 - Geelong, Australia ! - SOLD OUT

September 11 - Chelsea Heights, Australia !

September 12 - Ararat, Australia !

October 17 - Toowoomba, Australia *

October 18 - Sandstone Point, Australia *

October 24 - Berry, Australia *

October 25 - Manly, Australia *

October 31 - Pokolbin, Australia *

November 1 - Coolangatta, Australia *

November 7 - Newington, Australia *

November 8 - Mornington, Australia *

November 14 - Caversham, Australia *

November 15 - Glenelg, Australia *

! The Linda Ronstadt Show featuring Ella Hooper

* Red Hot Summer Tour

For ticket information, please visit ellahooper.com/events.

About Ella Hooper

Based between Melbourne and Nashville, Ella Hooper is a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, TV and radio host known for blending bombastic rock'n'roll roots with relatable and vulnerable storytelling. Blurring genre lines with a mix of modern lyricism and classic sounds, Ella holds household name status in Australia and has been crafting a shining independent solo career, building an impressive live reputation, touring with James Taylor, Chris Isaak, CMAT, and most recently supporting The Waterboys internationally. Her music focuses on themes of personal evolution, self-development and her unique regional 'bush kid' to rock star story.

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