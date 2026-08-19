Olivia C. Dacal to Release New Single JUST ONE, Play London Shows

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Australian musician and songwriter Olivia C. Dacal has released her soulful new single, 'Just One,' available now via Atlantic Records.

Named by Vogue Australia as a 2026 'Vogue Vanguard' creative, Dacal – who recently earned applause supporting Eartheater at Los Angeles, CA's iconic Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – will celebrate 'Just One' and more new music to come with a pair of eagerly awaited London live performances, including a headline showcase at The Victoria on Thursday, August 20 and a festival appearance alongside Lorde, Pink Pantheress, Zara Larsson, Djo, Oklou, and others at the sold-out All Points East, taking place Saturday, August 22 in Victoria Park. Additional dates will be announced soon.

Raised in Australia and now based in Los Angeles after studying in Spain and Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music, Olivia C. Dacal creates music that blends a nostalgic soundscape of indie and dream pop into emotionally rich, genre-fluid songs. Switching seamlessly between English and Spanish, her work is defined by soulful vocals and intimate storytelling that explore love, longing, and self-discovery.

Dacal has been building momentum globally, from being named Triple J Unearthed's 'Artist of the Week' and featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Top Shelf 2026 to a sold-out Ones to Watch showcase in London, two sold-out shows supporting Sienna Spiro at West Hollywood's legendary Troubadour, and a recent date opening for Eartheater at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge.

This summer saw Dacal make her Atlantic Records debut with 'My Tragic Love Story.' The track – which followed Dacal's acclaimed 2026 EP, Lady Love – is joined by an official music video shot in her current hometown of Los Angeles. 'Just One' now continues what is quickly proving a landmark year for Dacal, a one-of-a-kind artist of unprecedented imagination and versatility.

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